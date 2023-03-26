American Idol season 21 episode 6 release date, time, and plot

The popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The upcoming episode will document the last batch of contestant hopefuls participating in the final round of auditions. They will do their best to impress judges and viewers in hopes of earning a golden or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

Episode 6 of American Idol will see the contestant hopefuls take to the audition stage and perform in front of the three legendary judges, pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. The singers will not only impress them with their musical abilities but also make them and the viewers emotional with their inspiring stories.

American Idol @AmericanIdol Don't miss an all-new episode of This season's talent is like no other 🤯Don't miss an all-new episode of #AmericanIdol TOMORROW at 8/7c! This season's talent is like no other 🤯 🙌 Don't miss an all-new episode of #AmericanIdol TOMORROW at 8/7c! https://t.co/w5M0rVUKco

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades now and has established itself as a very popular franchise, earning a huge fan base over the years. Season 21 of the competition has seen many talented performances, and viewers have already begun to root for their favorites.

What to expect from this week's episode of American Idol?

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of fun and intense moments throughout the audition round. While some contestants left the judges stunned with their talent and grabbed a ticket, others had room for improvement and received detailed feedback from the judges, following which, they headed home to get stronger before the next season.

Katy, Luke, and Lionel have filtered out a lot of talent and selected the best of the best to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition. The audition rounds on American Idol, which aired over the past five weeks, took place in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

The judges have also awarded platinum tickets to three contestants who they thought delivered mind-blowing performances. So far, Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, and Elijah McCormick have been given tickets for the same.

Check out which American Idol contestants will be making it to the final audition round this week.

Brooklyn Stafford - singer and pianist from Brooklyn, New York Cameron Osterloh (Cam Amen) - soulful singer from Ocala, Florida Elise Kristine - viral Tik Tok vocalist originally from Issaquah, Washington Fire Willmore - singer and mom from Lawton, Oklahoma (will audition for a second time after being given a chance by Katy Perry) Isaac Brown - street performer and recording artist from Los Angeles, California Jayna Brown - singer and AGT alum from Maryland Caroline Baran (Kaeyra) - soulful singer and performer from Algonquin, Illinois Keya Stewart - English-American singer/songwriter from Los Angeles, California Mikenley Brown - folk and soul sinfer from New Castle, Indiana Oliver Steele - singer-songwriter originally from Michigan Phil Kane - country singer-songwriter from Pawhuska, Oklahoma Sarah Michele Maccar (Sarah Mac) - rock and soul singer from Carrollton, Georgia Sierralyn Harris - singer from Newburyport, Massachusetts

A few preview clips released by American Idol on their social media pages have teased some of the contestants' performances. One of the contestant hopefuls, Isaac Brown, was seen impressing the judges with his style and sauciness.

Meanwhile, Kaeyra's performance of Chris Stapleton's Cold earned her a standing ovation from Luke Bryan. The judges suggested that she sing a faster song next time as they found some great notes during her audition. They also thought that music was in her blood and gave her a golden ticket.

Cam Amen's rendition of Hallelujah left the judges emotional. They were seen giving the American Idol contestant a hug. On the other hand, fellow contestant and country singer Phil Kane was seen performing his original song Osage County, which earned him a standing ovation from all the judges. They complimented his authenticity, storytelling, and notes and handed him a golden ticket.

Season 21 of American Idol will air the final batch of auditions this week, following which, the contestants will compete in the Hollywood Week and Showcase round of the competition. The judges will then filter the best out of them, and selected contestants will go on to make the Top 24 and be in the running for the coveted title.

Don't miss the final auditions of American Idol this week on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

