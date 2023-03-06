"You're a miracle!!!": Fans left emotional after witnessing Elijah McCormick's audition on American Idol

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented a fresh set of contestants performing in front of the judges and viewers in hopes of earning a golden or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition. Viewers witnessed many heartwarming moments in the episode.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Elijah McCormick's audition left the judges and viewers in tears. Fans applauded him for his grit and determination and expressed graditude for sharing his car crash survival story. One tweeted:

Ms. Gemini 1972 @TraciFoggo #AmericanIdol Elijah that was beautiful!!! I'm from Fayetteville, NC, the next town over from Raeford. You did a PHENOMENAL job baby!!! You're a miracle!!! Elijah that was beautiful!!! I'm from Fayetteville, NC, the next town over from Raeford. You did a PHENOMENAL job baby!!! You're a miracle!!!💙💙💙💙#AmericanIdol

The hit ABC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Viewers have already made their winner picks and there are only more contenders to come. The contestants performed in front of the legendary judging trio - op princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. Successful hopefuls then earned a ticket and advanced to compete in the next round of the competition.

Elijah McCormick's performance leaves judges in tears on American Idol

Episode 3 of American Idol began with the judges welcoming the contestants for the third round of auditions. Throughout the episode, many singers and musicians delivered some of their best skills and impressed the judges. While some auditions were fun, others left the judges and viewers emotional.

Elijah McCormick auditioned for the reality competition series. Ahead of his audition, he revealed that he had been singing since he was 6 years old and that he fell in love with music when he was in high school. The contestant then revealed that he was in a bad car accident where it caught on fire.

The American Idol judges were left shocked at the revelation. Elijah was in a terrible car accident on June 8, 2019 while returning home from graduation day. He flatlined over 8 times while on his way from the accident side to his operations at the hospital. The contestant spent over two months recovering in the hospital while also thinking about whether he could sing.

The 21 year old hopeful also tried singing as soon as he was able to speak. Ahead of his audition, he said:

"I would have never expected to go through something like that. I was not supposed to be here so I have to fulfil my purpose. I have to go out there, give everything I have, leave everything on the floor. I'm gonna leave with no regrets."

The American Idol contestant performed Bless The Broken Road by Rascal Flatts. His audition left the judges in tears. As soon as his performance ended, the judges gave him a hug before returning to their seats for feedback. They told Elijah how his performance reminded them of alum Willie Spence, who passed away in October 2022 due to a car accident.

Lionel told Elijah:

"God brought you back 9 times for you to do something amazing. I'm so glad you're here with us and that was just one of those moments in my life I will never forget."

The American Idol contestant revealed that his mother signed him up for the show before the accident. The judges called him the "golden child" and gave him a golden ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round. Elijah ultimately got the viewers' platinum ticket during the 2022 American Music Awards.

Fans emotional after Elijah's audition on American Idol

Fans were left emotional as the judges after witnessing Elijah's audition. Check out what they have to say.

Cindy H @MzCindy81 To think that this young man could've lost his life or the ability to sing, but GOD kept him and healed him. Now, Elijah is on American Idol singing!! #AmericanIdol To think that this young man could've lost his life or the ability to sing, but GOD kept him and healed him. Now, Elijah is on American Idol singing!! #AmericanIdol

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Elijah has a John legend like voice #AmericanIdol Elijah has a John legend like voice #AmericanIdol

Red Lo @redlo_20 Here's your second chance!!? Elijah McCormick, what a story! 🥺Yes baby, you can STILL sing!Here's your second chance!!? #AmericanIdol Elijah McCormick, what a story! 🥺Yes baby, you can STILL sing!😭Here's your second chance!!? #AmericanIdol

Victoria🏹🤍 @VickyDiTullio Elijah’s voice is so smooth and beautiful. he is amazing #AmericanIdol Elijah’s voice is so smooth and beautiful. he is amazing #AmericanIdol

Ashley Vera @AshleyVera_ Idk why i decided to watch #AmericanIdol .. these stories always get me. Got Lionel tearing up too Idk why i decided to watch #AmericanIdol .. these stories always get me. Got Lionel tearing up too https://t.co/Jy4vehKpA0

Spiritual Dante @SpiritualDante4 bro survived that car crash for a reason, and that reason is to be one of the world’s GREATEST singers.



And he does remind me of Willie Spence too



#AmericanIdol He’s DEFINITELY one of my favorite singers on this seasonbro survived that car crash for a reason, and that reason is to be one of the world’s GREATEST singers.And he does remind me of Willie Spence too He’s DEFINITELY one of my favorite singers on this season 🔥🔥🔥 bro survived that car crash for a reason, and that reason is to be one of the world’s GREATEST singers.And he does remind me of Willie Spence too #AmericanIdol

Coffee Introvert @CoffeeCreamz 🏾 🏾I hope Elijah make it to the finale I walk into my house with my tv on and hear this brotha singing with harmony and passion🏾I hope Elijah make it to the finale #AmericanIdol I walk into my house with my tv on and hear this brotha singing with harmony and passion 👌🏾🎼🎶👌🏾I hope Elijah make it to the finale #AmericanIdol

Lynnie @TweetThisBabe And up last tonight on #AmericanIdol is @musicbyelijahmc singing " God Bless The Broken Road". After a horrible accident he is blessed to be here on earth and has a new beginning. And YES Elijah is going to Hollywood with his golden ticket! Congrats Elijah! And up last tonight on #AmericanIdol is @musicbyelijahmc singing " God Bless The Broken Road". After a horrible accident he is blessed to be here on earth and has a new beginning. And YES Elijah is going to Hollywood with his golden ticket! Congrats Elijah! 🎶❤️🌹

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a huge amount of talent in the form of singers and musicians. More contestants are set to appear in the upcoming weeks and are set to blow viewers' minds away. Fans will have to wait and see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes