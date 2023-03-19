American Idol season 21 episode 5 release date, time, and plot

The popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document a brand new set of contestants delivering their best to impress the judges and viewers in the next round of auditions and earn a gold or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week of the competition. Viewers are set to witness many heartwarming moments in the next episode.

Episode 5 of American Idol will see hopefuls take to the audition stage and perform in front of the legendary judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. Alongside witnessing impressive performances, viewers will also hear some inspiring and life-changing stories from the contestants that will leave a mark on them.

The hit ABC series, which has been on the air for over two decades, is extremely popular among the audience. Several singing superstars have come out of the franchise, and the show only keeps bringing more talent to the industry. Viewers will have to wait and see which contestants get a chance to shine this season.

What to expect from this week's episode of American Idol?

Season 21 of American Idol has seen quite a ride for viewers as well as contestants, and several talented singers and musicians have already earned their well-deserved golden tickets.

Contestants on the show come from all walks of life, with diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences, and frequently share their stories with the judges and viewers. Some were also seen having a lot of fun with judges Katy, Luke, and Lionel.

So far, selected contestants have delivered iconic performances and advanced to the Hollywood Week round of the competition. A few others failed to impress the judges and had to head home. The latest set of auditions took place in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

Like the previous season, American Idol has continued to give platinum tickets to one contestant from each audition city. So far, Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, and Elijah McCormick have received the same. This allows them to skip the Hollywood Week round of the competition and not only rest their voice but also get the pulse of their fellow competitors.

Check out which contestants will be making it to the audition round this week.

Carina Deangelo - reality TV star and singer from Kailua, Hawaii Fire Willmore - singer and mom from Lawton, Oklahoma Johnny Knox - soulful pop and rock singer from Alabama Kamron Lawson - soulful R&B singer from Beckley, West Virginia Kayleigh Clark - country singer from Sumrall, Mississippi Mariah Faith - singer and hairstylist from Conway, South Carolina Nailyah Serenity - singer, actress, a makeup artist, and an astrologist from Charlotte, North Carolina Ophrah Kablan - jazz and soul singer from Laurens, South Carolina Owen Eckhardt - country singer-songwriter from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Paige Anne - high school student from Idaho Falls, Idaho. PJAE (Peter Gomez) - pop and R&B singer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tori Green - singer and student at Cal State University San Marcos Warren Peay - southern/country rock singer from South Carolina

Season 21 of American Idol has already seen some iconic singers, so there is an intense level of competition this time around. The judges are looking for the best talent out there as well as among the selected contestants, and will filter out even more in the Hollywood Week and Showcase round of the competition to get their Top 24.

The competition series has had viewers tuning in to every episode, and many have already picked their favorites. The contestants have a long way to go to prove their mettle and make it to the main round of the competition and then keep moving forward to ultimately win the title. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of ABC's American Idol this Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

