Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show Tour 2023: New dates, venue, presales, and tickets

Chris Stapleton recently announced an extension of his 2023 All American Road Show Tour, scheduled to take place from August 24 to October 10, 2023, all over America. The artist made the announcement via his official Instagram handle, leaving fans over the moon about the upcoming tour.

Interested individuals can access presale tickets for the new dates, which starts on March 14, at 10.00 am EST, by visiting https://www.stapletonfanclub.com and registering for the fan club.

General tickets are priced between $59.75 to $139.75, along with having to pay an additional processing fee and will be available via www.ticketmaster.com starting March 17, at 10.00 am local time.

Chris Stapleton will be supported by artists Charley Crockett and Nicole Lane Frady at his All American Road Show tour

Chris Stapleton will close the 2023 edition of the All American Road Show tour with a performance at the BOK center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He will be supported by singer-songwriter Charley Crockett, who rose to prominence with his ninth studio album, Music City USA, which won him the 'Emerging Artist of the Year' award at the 2022 AMHA ceremony.

Also present will be singer-songwriter Nicole Lane Frady, better known by her stage name Nikki Lane, who won the 'Emerging Artist of the Year' award at the 2015 AMAs for her album All or Nothin'. It peaked at number 32 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart at the time of its release.

Frady also had success with her 2017 album, Highway Queen, which was the most played album in the Americana genre in that year, according to the American Music Association. The album sold well over 9k copies within the first 4 months of its release, charting at number 41 on the US country chart, as well as number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

The full list of new dates and venues is given below:

August 24, 2023 - Memphis, Tennessee at Ferex Forum

October 5, 2023 - Charlottesville, Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena

October 6, 2023 - State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center

October 12, 2023 - Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center Arena

October 13, 2023 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Centre

More about Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show

Chris Stapleton started the All American Road Show on May 5, 2017, in order to support his second album, From A Room: Volume 1, which was released the same day he began the tour.

The five-year-long tour began with a show in Alphretta, Georgia, and was scheduled to end in the same city on August 25, 2023, before the announcement of several new extensions pushed the date to its current day of October 10, 2023.

The first edition of the tour featured guest support from Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Brent Cobb, Anderson East, Margo Price, and Marty Stuart.

Chris Stapleton's tour has been critically acclaimed since it began, with critics praising the depth and warmth of the singer's performances, as well as those of his supporting acts, which have included prominent artists.

These artists include veteran of the industry Sheryl Crow, who is known for her eclectic mix of pop, rock, and folk elements in her music. She has won nine Grammy Awards and is well-known for recording the theme song of the James Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies.

Poll : 0 votes