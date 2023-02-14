"It will never be done better" - Chris Stapleton national anthem rendition wins universal acclaim

Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, before the Super Bowl LVII match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023. The singer-songwriter was accompanied by American actor and Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur, who provided an American Sign Language interpretation of the rendition to the crowd.

The singer-songwriter's cover of the anthem has won critical acclaim from fans, as one Twitter user wrote:

"It will never be done better. Chris Stapleton was perfect."

Chris Stapleton hailed for his "phenomenal" rendition of the national anthem

Chris Stapleton kept his cover performance of the national anthem simple, with only his guitar to accompany him. The performance was a huge hit, with netizens, celebrities, and politicians praising him for his work.

Several individuals took to social media to hail the artist for his "phenomenal" performance. A netizen wrote:

"The national anthem was great. Chris Stapleton was phenomenal. Brought the Eagles coach to tears."

Another reaction compared Chris Staplton's rendition of the anthem to Whitney Houston's cover, which is considered to be one of the most influential renditions.

Others hailed the performance for its solemnity and emotional depth, claiming the rendition did justice to the anthem. They also hailed the all-female flyover conducted by the US navy during the performance

More about Chris Stapleton's musical career

Since beginning his career in the early 2000s, the singer-songwriter has worked on more than 170 songs throughout his career. His single Tennessee Whiskey is the most well-known of all his tracks. It has reached platinum status four times and has featured at number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After the success of his debut album, Traveller, the singer-songwriter released two back-to-back albums, From a Room Vol.1 and From a Room Vol.2 in 2017. The twin albums helped Stapleton gain his first two Grammy Awards in 2017. He won in the Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance categories.

He collaborated with John Fogerty, Mike Henderson, Mike Campbell, Susanna Clarke, and Guy Clark on his 2020 album, Starting Over. Speaking about the same in an interview with Vulture, he said:

"On this record, 'Maggie’s Song' is about my dog dying. That’s probably one of the most personal things. Maggie was a family member of ours, so much so that in the moment, I felt like she deserved a song."

He continued:

"I wrote that song in a therapeutic kind of way as a tribute, not necessarily trying to write for a record."

The singer-songwriter won the Best Country Album award for Starting Over at the 2022 Annual Grammy Awards.

His Super Bowl performance will be followed by a larger tour throughout North America in the coming months.

