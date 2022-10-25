George Strait and Chris Stapleton Stadium Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Country music legend George Strait has announced a stadium tour scheduled for 2023. The six-date tour will take place in lieu of his Vegas gigs, starting in May next year. Strait will be backed by American singer Chris Stapleton on all his tour dates.

George Strait will kick off the stadium tour in Arizona, wrapping up the tour in Florida. The musician will also make stops in Wisconsin, Washington, Colorado and Tennessee.

In a statement to Billboard, Strait noted about his tour:

"It just felt right. I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me."

He further added, stating:

"My whole career has been amazing as far as that goes. I’ve been blessed to be with a great record company, MCA, and although they don’t play me much anymore, country radio was really good to me for a lot of years and I really appreciate those years.”

More details about Chris Stapleton and George Strait Stadium Tour 2023 dates and tickets

May 6 -- State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

June 3 -- American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

June 17 -- Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

June 24 -- Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

July 29 -- Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Aug. 5 -- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Strait is also slated to perform separately at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on November 18-19. He will also perform at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 2-3.

Tickets for the George Strait and Chris Stapleton 2023 tour will be available for presale from October 26 at 10:00 am CT, starting at $59, as per Billboard. The regular on-sale begins on November 4 through the Brewers. Tickets are also available via Ticketmaster. For the 2022 shows, the tickets are currently starting from $395 and go over $1400.

Messina Group, which has promoted Straits' concerts for nearly 30 years now, told Billboard it was their idea to do the stadium tour. Messina Group CEO Louis Messina in a statement said:

"There’s something about him and Chris together that’s magical. They love playing with each other.”

More about George Strait

George Strait is an American country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer. Known as the "King of Country," Strait is considered one of the most influential and popular recording artists of all time. He is a known figure in the neotraditional country movement, famed for his simple cowboy image.

Strait was named "Artist of the Decade" by the Academy of Country Music during the 2000s. At the time, he was also elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame, winning his first Grammy award for the album Troubadour.

Strait was named CMA "Entertainer of the Year" in 1989, 1990 and 2013, and ACM "Entertainer of the Year" in 1990 and 2014. He has also been nominated for more CMA and ACM awards and has more wins in both categories than any other artist.

