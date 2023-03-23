"I recognized that voice": The Masked Singer fans predict Macaw is popular singer David Archuleta

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 7 aired on Fox on Wednesday, March 22, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the last battle of the second group of singers where the reigning queen Fairy competed against new singers Macaw and Axolotl for a spot in the quarter-finals.

New competitor Macaw dazzled the audience with his multi-colored wings and his soothing voice. The singers were only supposed to perform country songs in the round and Macaw sang a slow version of Tim McGraw's Live Like You Were Dying. His final competition was against Fairy in the Battle Royale round where he outsang the character with his own version of Shania Twain's That Don't Impress Me Much.

Macaw's final clues include:

He is not as Flashy and confident as the Macaw mask.

Dad bribed him with quesadillas to perform at a local Mexican restaurant

Anxious to become a good son

Has panic attacks

The statement “This is the year I decided to be brave not only on stage but in my own life.”

Jar of Salsa

Two red arrows

A silver medal brought by Deana Carter

The Masked Singer fans immediately recognized Macaw's voice. They claimed the performer was American singer David Archuleta. David came out in November 2022 as gay. The silver medal in his clues also hinted towards his American Idol season 7 win, where he finished second.

David has been singing since he was a child and became Star Search's Junior Vocal Champion at the age of 14. Archuleta suffers from anxiety and even had a very intense anxiety attack in 2021 with his then- fiancé. Fans quickly connected the dots and were happy to see David Archuleta perform in such a beautiful manner.

The Masked Singer fans agree that David Archuleta is behind the Macaw mask

Judge Nicole felt that Macaw took the judges to a country concert with his performance and she predicted that the singer was Doug Robb. Judge Robin felt that Macaw was Elijah Wood, while Jenny guessed that Zayn Malik was under the Macaw mask.

The Masked Singer fans, however, were sure that Macaw's voice was just like that of David Archuleta.

Who is David Archuleta?

David is a 32-year-old singer from Miami, Florida. He released his first singing album, Crush, in August 2008, which has sold more than 750,000 copies in the US. His fourth album, Forevermore, was exclusively released in the Philippines and had covers of Filipino songs.

Archuleta’s singing influences include Natalie Cole, Stevie Wonder, Kirk Franklin and Bryan Adams. He has appeared in many shows like Hannah Montana, Nandito Ako and KSM: Read Between the Lines.

Tune into The Masked Singer every Wednesday on Fox at 8 pm ET to see of Macaw is able to win the singing competition.

