“I've had to deconstruct everything”: David Archuleta opens up about ‘faith crisis’ after coming out

Singer David Archuleta recently spoke about how his relationship with the Mormon Church has evolved since he came out queer last year. Talking about how he had a “faith crisis” this year, in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, David said:

"So now I've had to deconstruct everything."

In the interview, the American singer talked about his decision to take a step back from the Church of Jesus Christ and revealed his experience of a “faith crisis.” All of this came after the singer came out as queer in June 2021. He made the revelation through an Instagram post:

“ I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith. You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan.”

In the post, he also talked about coming out as gay to his family in 2014.

David Archuleta moved away from the Mormon Church after a church leader didn’t accept his sexuality

In the Good Morning America interview with ABC News' Steve Osunsami, David Archuleta stated that he knew that it was time for him to move away from the Mormon Church as he met a church leader who did not accept his sexuality. David said:

"I think three times in that conversation he said, 'Well, maybe we just need to find you a good girl. Maybe you can find a good girl, And I'm like, 'That's not the solution.’”

At the same time, David Archuleta also talked about the people in the church who accepted him. He stated that it is the church structure that is the issue and not the people, as according to him, people have been “amazing” with him.

Furthermore, David Archuleta also revealed that during these years, he almost got married three times to three different women. He also addressed his struggles with the same, and the church almost led him to consider suicide. He said:

"You're trying to decide what's worse? Is it worse for this feeling of being desiring men to finally explode where I can't control it anymore and you look at it as that's Satan trying to take over my soul? Or is it better for me to end my life and, that way, I'm free from that temptation?"

He also stated how his church was absolutely “passive-aggressive” and “stern” towards gay people. However, David Archuleta also claimed that he is dating again and talked about how he sees himself marrying a man someday.

He concluded the interview by sharing his wish of how he wants everyone, including people of faith, to accept their differences.

David Archuleta said:

"Don't think that just because someone is different from you that they are rebelling against what you find valuable meaning in your life. You may have a lot more in common with what it matters to you just to be loved, to contribute to this world in a positive way, to love and care for your family to respect other people. LGBT people may do that in a slightly different way."

The American Idol season 7 runner-up talked about growing up religious and enduring a huge amount of pain as the process of coming to terms with his sexuality seemed complicated and far-fetched.

