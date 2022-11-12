Church's Chicken Holi-Deals: Price, items, and other details explored

With the Christmas season drawing near, Church's Texas Chicken is introducing a brand new Church's Chicken Holi-Deals menu that will offer delicious meals at a reasonable price.

The Church's Chicken Holi-Deals Family Meal, which starts at $20, includes a 10-piece Original or spicy leg and thigh assortment, two substantial classic sides, five Honey-Butter Biscuits, and five Jalapeno peppers, making it ideal for sizable gatherings typical of the approaching festive season.

Church’s Texas Chicken @ChurchsChicken Unbox that full holiday feeling. Get together again with the Holi-DealsⓇ Family Meal starting at $20. Unbox that full holiday feeling. Get together again with the Holi-DealsⓇ Family Meal starting at $20.

You can also get two extra delicacies added to your Church's Chicken Holi-Deals Family Meal

For large-sized holiday gatherings, the Holi-Deals Family Meal can be upgraded to include additional adult and family-friendly extras like two chicken sandwiches or eight hand-breaded chicken tenders, for an additional fee.

Church's Chicken Holi-Deals are now accessible for a brief period of time, while supplies last at all partnering Church's Chicken restaurants across the country.

Speaking of the deal, Doug Reifschneider, executive lead of marketing at Church's, said:

“Church’s Texas Chicken is ready for the holidays, and we want to alleviate some of the stress that comes during this busy season by preparing a hot and delicious, ready-to-eat meal packed full of our iconic bold flavors for our guests. The Holi-Deal Family Meal is a great option for anyone to enjoy as they get together with friends and family to celebrate the holidays.”

Apart from Church's Chicken Holi-Deals, here are two other deals the brand offered earlier this year

According to The Fast Food Post, back in August, Church's Chicken introduced two new meal options for customers - the Feed the Family Feast and the Texas Two-Piece Feast. Both were launched on August 25, and were available for a limited time.

A 10-piece set of legs and thighs, two sizable sides, five Honey-Butter Biscuits, and five Jalapenos were included in the Feed the Family Feast, which was priced at $20.

The Texas Two-Piece Feast included Honey-Butter Biscuits, one Jalapeno pepper, and a two-piece leg and thigh assortment, and was priced at $2.99. This made for an ideal serving size for people only looking to feed themselves and not the entire family.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Church's Texas Chicken is an American fast food chain known for its fried chicken. It was founded in 1952, and has since opened outlets in various countries around the world, including Canada, New Zealand, Malaysia, and others.

