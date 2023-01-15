Who is Celeste Cortesi? Miss Universe 2022 beauty queen represents the Philippines

The 71st Miss Universe 2022 pageant aired its final as the top 16 contenders gave their best to be crowned the winner. All the participants representing their countries were equally strong, which made the competition anything but easy.

The top 16 contestants who made it through the preliminary round competed against each other in a new set of rounds, all in hopes of impressing the judges and taking a step closer to winning the title. Among the top beauty queens selected for the next round of the pageant was Celeste Cortesi, who represented the Philippines.

The Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant took place on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about Celeste Cortesi from the Philippines.

Celeste Cortesi from Miss Universe 2022 hopes to buy her mother a retirement home

25-year-old Filipino-Italian Celeste Cortesi, who represented the Philippines in Miss Universe 2022, hopes to pursue a career in the real estate industry.

In the preliminary round, Celeste stunned the judges by catwalking on the runway while wearing a pink bikini. During the preliminaries, she also wore a beautiful light blue gown. Further, she also represented her country by wearing a Darna-inspired fit as her national costume. According to her Miss Universe bio, the beauty queen is on her path to self-discovery and finding a purpose:

"Embarked on a transformational journey of self-discovery that led to more than just discovering her roots, it gained her the love of an entire nation and a purpose beyond herself. Cortesi works with Save the Children Philippines focused especially on curbing hunger and the malnutrition crisis."

It continues,

"The organization provides resources to the most vulnerable children to ensure they grow up healthy. It is a cause that is close to her heart, as it reminds her of her mother’s struggles in raising her and her siblings."

The bio further reveals,

"She also supports MindNation, a mental health and well-being organization, that provides talks, training, and therapy to those that need it. Cortesi hopes to continue her studies in real estate and to pursue a career in the field. Her biggest dream is to move her mom back to the Philippines and to buy her a house for retirement."

When it comes to her presence on social media, Celeste has more than 638k followers on Twitter. She won the title of Miss Philippines 2022 before representing her nation on the global stage.

Although Celeste made it to the top 16, she unfortunately couldn't make it to the finals. This is the first time since 2009 that the Philippines hasn't made it to the finale in the beauty pageant.

The New Orleans Morial Convention Center in Louisiana hosted the 71st Miss Universe coronation on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Although each Miss Universe 2022 contestant was deserving of the title in their own way, for their unique talents and philosophies, only one was able to take home the crown and the rest of the grand prize. Harnaaz Sandhu, the reigning Miss Universe, handed over her crown to the new title holder, R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States.

Poll : 0 votes