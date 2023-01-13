71st Miss Universe: Where to watch and what time?

The 71st grand beauty pageant Miss Universe competition will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the 'Ernest N Morial Convention Center' in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will be streamed live on Roku TV at 8 pm ET, and fans will also be able to watch the competition on Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream on the same day.

The preliminary and national costume competition for the pageant has already taken place on Wednesday, January 11, and the round was streamed live on the competition’s Youtube channel. Harnaaz Sandhu from India will crown her successor in the finals on January 14. The competition will be hosted by Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and fashion expert Jeannie Mai-Jenkins.

About Miss Universe 2022 pageant

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant will feature 84 women from all across the globe competing for the crown and $250,000 cash prize. After the evening gown round, which was held on January 11, voters will pick the top 16 semi-finalists for the show. They will then compete in the final swimsuit competition, reducing the number of competitors from 16 to 10.

Only five will move forward to the question and answer round after another “evening gown” competition. Three will advance to the finals, where one will be named the next Miss Universe. The selection committee that will judge these beautiful and talented women includes:

American actress and journalist Emily Austin American model Mara Martin Chief Marketing Officer of ImpactWayv Kathleen Ventrella (only for the preliminary round) Founder and CEO of Olivia Quido Founder of Healveda and author Sweta Patel Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete Model Olivia Jordan (only for the preliminary round) Rapper and performer Big Freedia Television and radio host Myrka Dellanos Trinidadian actress and lawyer Wendy Fitzwilliam

Some of the performers for the grand event include:

Amanda Shaw

Big Freedia

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Tank and the Bangas

Yolanda Adams

The group behind the competition is the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), which “celebrates all cultures, backgrounds, and religions.” The organization wants to provide a safe space for women and make a positive change in the world by “serving as inspirational leaders and role models” for millions of fans.

Speaking of the competition, MUO has revealed on its official website that:

"The MOU exists to advocate for a future forged by women with courage to push the limits of what’s possible, who are curious in the discovery, and the audacity to do it again. We know how important it is to reach gender equity for the good of all people."

The pageant gives back to society through many "charitable partnerships," which include fundraising, advocacy, and volunteering.

What did Harnaaz Sandhu say about giving the crown to her new successor?

Miss Harnaaz Sandhu recently reflected on her year-long reign as the 70th Miss Universe as she posed for her final photoshoot with the crown, photographed by Fadil Berisha. She said:

"I truly want to be remembered as a woman who aspired to inspire people around the world who is determined to fulfill her purpose and as a kind human being."

She also posted some behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot on her Instagram page. In an interview, Harnaaz said that she was 'excited' about the competition and wanted to focus on women's empowerment while giving her crown to the next deserving successor.

On Saturday, January 14, watch Roku TV on their website or app to find out who the winner is.

