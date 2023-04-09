The Company You Keep episode 7 on ABC: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Episode 7 of The Company You Keep will air on 9 April 2023 on ABC at 10 PM ET. The show premiered on February 19, 2023, and is based on the South Korean television series My Fellow Citizens! which aired from April 1 to May 28, 2019.

Thie intense drama is led by Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti, a skilled Italian-American conman, and Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill, an undercover CIA officer of Asian American origin. It also stars Sarah Wayne Callies, Polly Draper, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, James Saito, Freda Foh Shen, and Felisha Terrell.

The show follows the love story of both the leads, who fall in love after a passionate encounter.

The Company You Keep episode 7 on ABC: Leo will tell the truth to Birdie

The upcoming episode of The Company You Keep is titled Company Man. It is written by Morgan Faust & J. D. Shields and will give the answer to several unanswered questions.

Here is the official episode preview released by ABC,

From the above clip, we learn that Charlie has been given the task of spying on Daphne, who is the consultant to Irish mobster Brendan Maguire. To spy on his target, Charlie has to get close to her. This makes Emma jealous. Charlie is Emma's new CIA asset and she knows pretty well that Charlie is not a full-time bartender.

Meanwhile, Leo will reveal the real reason why Simon left Birdie and her daughter Ollie.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Charlie becomes Emma's new CIA asset and is tasked with spying on Daphne while they attend the event together, causing Emma to feel jealous; Leo reveals to Birdie the real reason Simon abandoned her and Ollie."

What happened in the previous episode of The Company You Keep?

Episode 6 of The Company You Keep was titled The Real Thing. It was written by Johnny Richardson & Emily Cheever and directed by Anna Mastro.

From the episode, we learned that Emma got to know Charlie's real profession. Birdie had connections with various people from the past and attempted to seek their help to steal a valuable painting. Emma, on the other hand, has a hard time balancing her job and life after learning Charlie's truth.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Birdie reaches out to an old flame to help the family steal a painting; Emma grapples with Charlie's admission and must deal with conflicts of interest at work at the CIA."

What is The Company You Keep about?

Created by Julia Cohen, The Company You Keep follows the love story of a skilled con man and CIA agent. As the show progresses, this relationship gets bombarded with risks and loopholes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. "

It further continues:

"While Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled 'My Fellow Citizens."

Executive producers of the show include Milo Ventimiglia, Russ Cundiff, Todd Harthan, Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Ben Younger, Lindsay Goffman, Julia Cohen, and Phil Klemmer.

Episode 7 of The Company You Keep will air on 9 April 2023 on ABC at 10 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes