"Fire was robbed": American Idol fans disappointed after Fire Wilmore gets eliminated ahead of making the Top 24

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the chosen contestants from Hollywood Week participating in the Showstopper round of the competition. They gave it their all to deliver incredible performances and impressed judges to eventually secure a spot in the Top 24 list.
On this week's episode of American Idol, Fire Wilmore gave it her all to deliver an incredible performance in front of the judges for the Showstopper round. The contestant has been one of the fan favorites this season, so it was only shocking for viewers when the judges didn't pick her in the Top 24. One fan tweeted:
The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has established itself to be an extremely successful franchise. Over the years, many contestants have established themselves as successful singers and musicians. Season 21 was no different as the contestants performed in front of iconic judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan. While some impressed them, others failed to do so.
Fire Wilmore heads home ahead of Top 24 on American Idol
Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready for the Showstopper round of the competition. The chosen singers had already passed the audition and Hollywood Week round and it was time to prove themselves as upcoming artists to stand a chance of competing in the Top 24.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 1, reads:
"Performing with a band for the first time, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to America’s vote. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off with the judges sealing their fate for the next round."
Fire Wilmore has had one of the toughest journeys this season. She debuted in the New Orleans audition and was given a second chance by Katy Perry. The American Idol contestant eventually made it to Hollywood Week. But she broke down after her duet partner Kaya Stewart quit the show after falling sick.
Fire then performed the song with another contestant, Jayna Elise. Although she was emotional, the judges felt her passion and determination and sent her forward to the Showstoppers round.
Ahead of her performance, the American Idol contestant reflected on her journey and said:
"I've been fighting so hard..probably harder than most people have in their lives. Because I know this opportunity changed mine and my daughter's life. Going into Showstoppers, I just wanna leave all the bad stuff behind and just show my love for performing and singing."
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie cheered for Fire throughout her performance. The contestant sang Mercy by Duffy and engaged the crowd with her stage presence and vocals. However, it wasn't enough as the judges didn't select her for the Top 24.
The judges noted that she'd finally found her fire and had shown tremendous growth throughout her time in the competition. However, it was the end of Fire's journey on American Idol this year.
Fans feel American Idol judges made a wrong decision sending Fire home
Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at Fire being sent home. They felt that the judges made a wrong decision.
Some fans also felt that the judges sent worse singers through and didn't pick Fire who was better than them.
Season 21 of American Idol gets interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the contestants into the Top 24 category will face even tougher challenges which will push them to their limits and test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol on Monday, APril 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.