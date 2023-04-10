"Fire was robbed": American Idol fans disappointed after Fire Wilmore gets eliminated ahead of making the Top 24

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the chosen contestants from Hollywood Week participating in the Showstopper round of the competition. They gave it their all to deliver incredible performances and impressed judges to eventually secure a spot in the Top 24 list.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Fire Wilmore gave it her all to deliver an incredible performance in front of the judges for the Showstopper round. The contestant has been one of the fan favorites this season, so it was only shocking for viewers when the judges didn't pick her in the Top 24. One fan tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has established itself to be an extremely successful franchise. Over the years, many contestants have established themselves as successful singers and musicians. Season 21 was no different as the contestants performed in front of iconic judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan. While some impressed them, others failed to do so.

Fire Wilmore heads home ahead of Top 24 on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready for the Showstopper round of the competition. The chosen singers had already passed the audition and Hollywood Week round and it was time to prove themselves as upcoming artists to stand a chance of competing in the Top 24.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 1, reads:

"Performing with a band for the first time, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to America’s vote. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off with the judges sealing their fate for the next round."

Fire Wilmore has had one of the toughest journeys this season. She debuted in the New Orleans audition and was given a second chance by Katy Perry. The American Idol contestant eventually made it to Hollywood Week. But she broke down after her duet partner Kaya Stewart quit the show after falling sick.

Fire then performed the song with another contestant, Jayna Elise. Although she was emotional, the judges felt her passion and determination and sent her forward to the Showstoppers round.

Ahead of her performance, the American Idol contestant reflected on her journey and said:

"I've been fighting so hard..probably harder than most people have in their lives. Because I know this opportunity changed mine and my daughter's life. Going into Showstoppers, I just wanna leave all the bad stuff behind and just show my love for performing and singing."

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie cheered for Fire throughout her performance. The contestant sang Mercy by Duffy and engaged the crowd with her stage presence and vocals. However, it wasn't enough as the judges didn't select her for the Top 24.

The judges noted that she'd finally found her fire and had shown tremendous growth throughout her time in the competition. However, it was the end of Fire's journey on American Idol this year.

Fans feel American Idol judges made a wrong decision sending Fire home

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at Fire being sent home. They felt that the judges made a wrong decision.

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 How did I KNOW #AmericanIdol wouldn't end up choosing Fire after ALL THAT TIME telling her story... 🙄 How did I KNOW #AmericanIdol wouldn't end up choosing Fire after ALL THAT TIME telling her story... 🙄

hailey @Haileypeno Fire not making it was a terrible decision too #americanidol Fire not making it was a terrible decision too #americanidol

Just Being Me @_StopPretending I really wanted Fire to make it to the top 24 #AmericanIdol I really wanted Fire to make it to the top 24 #AmericanIdol

chrissy#28❤️‍🔥🏹bee’s rafa!🫶🏻 @YellowTKHoodie i really really liked fire on #americanidol so i’m full on sobbing that they decided not to keep her for the top 24. :( ugh. this hurts a lot. i really really liked fire on #americanidol so i’m full on sobbing that they decided not to keep her for the top 24. :( ugh. this hurts a lot.

Some fans also felt that the judges sent worse singers through and didn't pick Fire who was better than them.

🌸Summer Luver🌼 @Summrluver Idk judges - some questionable decisions tonight. I thought Fire was better than some others you out through already. #americanidol Idk judges - some questionable decisions tonight. I thought Fire was better than some others you out through already. #americanidol

Beemer Girl @beemergirl07 Feel bad, but Fire did not have strong vocals compared to the rest and u can’t send someone through because she had a tough life or she needs the $ #AmericanIdol Feel bad, but Fire did not have strong vocals compared to the rest and u can’t send someone through because she had a tough life or she needs the $ #AmericanIdol

FutureMrsHovisLoading…| @iamcharnequa #Fire I know fire didn’t have the best voice but she’s such a fighter. if not for her, for her daughter. to show her daughter to never give up on her dreams. You are great FIRE. You were the reason I was still watching idol. You are my idol. #AmericanIdol I know fire didn’t have the best voice but she’s such a fighter. if not for her, for her daughter. to show her daughter to never give up on her dreams. You are great FIRE. You were the reason I was still watching idol. You are my idol. #AmericanIdol #Fire

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 I have no words, Fire is an incredible singer, And she should have gone through, And I am not happy right now #AmericanIdol I have no words, Fire is an incredible singer, And she should have gone through, And I am not happy right now #AmericanIdol .

Alexander @aalleexx101 #AmericanIdol #Showstoppers Disappointed to see Fire go. She went through a lot this season but I think it will make her stronger as a person. Wish her only the best of luck with her future #idol Disappointed to see Fire go. She went through a lot this season but I think it will make her stronger as a person. Wish her only the best of luck with her future #idol #AmericanIdol #Showstoppers

James Kersey @jameskersey5 #judgesgotitwrong @AmericanIdol got that one wrong! How does someone who forgets their lyrics and misses multiple notes go through, but Fire doesn’t make it? It just doesn’t make any sense. #americanidol @AmericanIdol got that one wrong! How does someone who forgets their lyrics and misses multiple notes go through, but Fire doesn’t make it? It just doesn’t make any sense. #americanidol #judgesgotitwrong

Season 21 of American Idol gets interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the contestants into the Top 24 category will face even tougher challenges which will push them to their limits and test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol on Monday, APril 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

