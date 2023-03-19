Who is Fire Wilmore? American Idol season 21 contestant is a single mom

American Idol season 21 is back this week, with new singers giving auditions and trying to make it to the Hollywood week round. The episode will be released on ABC on Sunday, March 19, at 8 pm ET.

One of the auditionees, Fire Wilmore, is a singer and single mother from Lawton, Oklahoma. She resides in Hampton, Virginia, and works at a Nike store. She goes by the stage name "Fire" and sings pop with a touch of soul."

American Idol contestant Fire Wilmore was formerly an E-2 private soldier in the U.S. Army

23-year-old Fire Wilmore, graduated from Junction City High School, Kansas, in 2018. She used to be an E-2 private soldier in the U.S. Army and now works for the Humane Society. Fire is of Comanche and Mexican descent. She recently received acceptance news from her dream school, The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

Wilmore auditioned for American Idol in 2020 by posting her own cover of Katy Perry’s The One That Got Away on YouTube. Almost two years later, Fire covered Bruno Mars' Talking to the Moon on Instagram as her second audition for the show.

She has a four-year-old daughter, who was born when Fire was just 18 and arrived in New Orleans for her audition with her boyfriend. Fire often posts cover songs from many artists on TikTok. Her version of Made for Me to Love was dedicated to her daughter Maja.

About American Idol season 21 episode 5

ABC's description of the episode reads:

"A search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville, Tenn., to find the next singing sensation."

Episode 5 of American Idol season 21 will showcase judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan trying to decide which auditionees deserve a spot in the tough competition. The qualifiers will receive a golden ticket, which means that they can now perform at the Hollywood Week Round starting on April 2.

One of the lucky singers might receive a Platinum ticket and qualify directly for the second challenge of the Hollywood week round. They also get the chance to pick their partners first in the duet round. The auditionees cannot sing the same song that they performed in their online meetings.

The contestants trying their luck in this episode are:

PJAE: A branding designer from Oklahoma City

Johnny Knox: A singer and jingle writer from Southern California

Kamron Lawson: A Walmart employee from West Virginia

Tori Green: 19-year-old student from Cal State San Marcos university

Owen Eckhardt: 19-year-old student at the Oklahoma State University

Mariah Faith: A singer from Baltimore, MD, with a huge Tik-Tok following

Ophrah Kablan: 20-year-old alumni of Laurens District 55 High School and a professional singer

Paige Anne: 16-year-old student from Idaho Falls High School

Kayleigh Clark: A country singer from Sumrall, Mississippi

Carina Deangelo: A social media influencer from Dallas, Texas, who was last seen in TLC’s sMothered

Warren Peay: A singer from South Carolina with more than 10,000 followers on Tik-Tok

Nailyah Serenity: An artist and astrologer from Charlotte

Those unable to impress the judges with their voices will have to go home but could return in the upcoming seasons.

Tune in to ABC on Monday, March 19, to see if Fire impresses the judges with her voice and clears her American Idol audition. Fans can also stream the episode on Hulu.

