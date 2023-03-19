When did Kamron Lawson begin singing? Meet the American Idol 2023 contestant

American Idol season 21 is back this week for its fourth round of auditions, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Nashville, Tennessee. The episode is scheduled to be broadcast on ABC network on Sunday, March 19 at 8 pm ET.

As usual, the auditions will feature talented singers from the USA trying to impress judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie so that they can join the American Idol competition.

One of the contestants set to appear for the auditions is Virginia-based Kamron Lawson, who began singing at the tender age of 13. Kamron's family has a musical background, and after seeing his parents "sitting there on the computer making some music," the young boy was inspired to pursue it for his career.

Meet the American Idol season 21 auditionee Kamron Lawson

Kamron is originally from Beckley, West Virginia, and was raised in the same neighborhood as legendary singer Bill Withers. Bill inspired the young singer to become a musician, and his songs were a part of Lawson’s first performance on stage. It is, however, not known if Kamron will sing any of Withers’ songs in his audition.

Kamron’s father encouraged him to sing as he was also an aspiring singer and poet. In an interview, Kamron revealed,

“He taught me to never really be scared or to be shy when it comes to sharing my talent. He taught me to never be afraid to let it out. I love to sing, because I am a singer.”

This also encouraged him to enter the 2012 West Virginia’s Got Talent contest, in which he won the first position. Kamron says that his singing style is soul and R&B, but he can also do some country songs. Lawson was once suspended from school and was almost fired from his job at Walmart for singing. Speaking about the same, Kamron said,

"I would tell them (everyone who wants to pursue their dream of having a career in music) to keep singing and don’t let any negativity, no negative thoughts, no negative feedback, put you down or let you think that you’re not who you think you are."

He also shared in an interview with the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he wishes there were more scouts in West Virginia so that they could see how much talent there is in the state. Kamron still continues to sing in Walmart while working and has done musical theater in high school.

More details about Kamron Lawson's American Idol audition

Kamron auditioned for American Idol online with the help of his sister. He then received the attention of the show’s producers, and after attending a few meetings on Zoom, he was invited to New Orleans for his in-person audition. At the time, Lawson was working at Beckley Walmart, store number 1351, which helped him throughout his audition journey.

Lawson performed with the pianist Phredley Brown after doing some practice. He was very nervous while performing in front of the judges and said in his interview,

"I had a talk with myself and told myself that I could do it. I didn’t come this far for no reason. I was also talking to my sister, who was hyping me up and getting me to be where I needed to be at that moment. It was all nerve-wracking, but at the same time, it was amazing and fun."

Tune in to ABC on Sunday, March 19 at 8 pm ET to see if Kamron Lawson clears his American Idol audition.

