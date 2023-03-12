Who is Rach Lux Karma? American Idol 2023 contestant is the frontwoman of two bands

The fourth round of American Idol season 21 auditions will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 10.30 pm ET. The hour-long episode will feature multiple contestants trying to impress the judges with their voices and qualify for Hollywood Week.

Rach Lux Karma is a Connecticut-based metal band vocalist. She is the frontwoman of two local bands called NEVERMØUЯИ and Evil Twin. Rach has been “in and out of bands” since she was 15-years-old and has applied to multiple reality TV shows, including American Idol, in the past couple of years. This is the first time Rach has reached the next round of auditions.

American Idol season 21 auditionee Rach Lux Karma sang Paramore’s Misery Business in front of the judges

Rach grew up in Newington, and she currently resides in Guilford. She gave five rounds of online American Idol auditions before going in front of the judges. Karma sang Paramore’s Misery Business during her audition, which she performed with her guitarist Matt Landusky.

Rach Lux Karma is the singer for NEVERMØUЯИ, and she recently released an original song called Release the Demons. She describes the band as “a theatrical, symphonic Goth metal band” and sings songs associated with male vocalists in the Evil Twin band. Some of the singers include Iron Maiden, Korn, Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Anthrax.

She also performs individual shows locally. In an interview, she explained her 5-step audition as:

"Then there’s a lot of waiting. When those auditions ended they told me ‘Look out for an email, we’re not sure where you’ll go yet.’ Turned out to be Las Vegas. That was nice appearnace."

She complained that she was unable to see Las Vegas during the shoot day. Moreover, Karma did not disclose which song she performed on the day of the audition, but based on her previous performances, it must have been something "rocky."

Who are the other auditioness for American Idol season 21 episode 4?

ABC's description of the episode reads:

"A search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville, Tenn., to find the next singing sensation."

The following singers will be seen auditioning for the show in episode 4 by impressing judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie:

Amara Valerio from New York

Cay Aliese from Tennessee

Colt Glover from Oklahoma

Danny Epp from Oklahoma

Hannah Nicolaisen from Alabama

Reette Thorns from Wisconsin

Savanna Christian Gainey from South Carolina

Tripp Taylor from South Carolina

The qualifiers for the next round of the competition will win a golden ticket and compete in the Hollywood week. A singer might also win a Platinum ticket, giving them the edge over other performers.

About American Idol season 21

ABC's description of the series reads:

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie."

This season follows the previous season format with the following rounds:

Hollywood Week

Showcase Round

Duet Round

Semi-finals

The singer who clears through all of them with the help of their mentors, while saving themselves from elimination, will win a recording deal and $250,000 prize money.

American Idol airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET, but this week's episode will air at 10.30 pm due to the Oscars. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu one day after the television premiere.

