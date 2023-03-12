Where is Cay Aliese from? American Idol contestant is the daughter of AGT and The Voice singer Nolan Neal

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode this Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm ET on ABC, right after the Oscars 2023 ceremony. It will document the contestants performing in front of the judges in the hopes of impressing them and earning a gold or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

All set to appear in the upcoming episode is Cay Aliese, a 24 year-old singer/songrwriter from Dandridge, Tennessee. She is also the daughter of popular country singer Nolan Neal, who has previously appeared in reality competitions, including The Voice and America's Got Talent (AGT). He passed away on July 18, 2022, from an accidental drug overdose.

Aliese will be seen performing in the audition round of American Idol in front of the judging trio comprising pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. Viewers will have to wait and see if she will be able to secure her ticket to the next round.

American Idol contestant Cay Aliese is a mother of two and a graphic designer

Cay Aliese dons several hats as a graphic designer, a mother of two children, and an emotive Christian and soul singer-songwriter from Tennessee. In a TikTok video, the American Idol contestant revealed that she was only 19 years old when she got married to her husband Jordan.

In an interview with a local news outlet, Cay revealed that she had lived in Dandridge her whole life and had just recently moved to Sevierville. She is a stay-at-home mother of two children, Asher, 3, and Ember, who is almost two years old.

Her passion for a career in the music industry sprung from her father, Nolan Neal, a talented singer-songwriter with multiple record deals and appearances in TV competitions, including The Voice season 11 and America's Got Talent (AGT) season 15.

The American Idol contestant, however, revealed that her father struggled with addiction and ultimately fell prey to the same. Cay expressed that she channeled her emotions into music and found herself a safe space in it. The singer revealed how this incident became one of the reasons she auditioned for the show.

“When my dad passed, I don’t know really what the moment was, but it just clicked. My dad passed and had so much greatness inside of him that could have changed millions of people if he had gone on the right path and so I was like, I know that I can do this the right way.”

Cay sang an original song about her father, The City of Nashville, in the Las Vegas round of auditions. While she didn't reveal how her audition went, she hoped that her song and her story would inspire people to chase "their goals" irrespective of their circumstances. She further said,

“I hope that people can find the strength to be vulnerable because I believe that in this world and the society that we live in, so much is fake and we oftentimes can feel so alone. We’re all going through the same stuff.”

The American Idol contestant also leads a group called "The Deep Worship" and wants to be a "light to the world." She has over 3K followers on social media and keeps them updated about her music and time with family and her two kids.

She has released many singles, including Safer To Hate, Send Me A Butterfly, A Daughter (You Can't Love), Ruins, and Polish All The Pieces.

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has been very popular among the audience. Season 21 of the show has already seen many talented singers and musicians perform and audition, and fans have already picked their favorites and are rooting for their win.

