What happened to Nolan Neal? Tributes pour in as AGT and The Voice contestant dies aged 41

America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal recently passed away at the age of 41. The medical examiner confirmed that Neal died on July 18, with his cousin Dylan Seals revealing that he was found dead at his Nashville residence.

The story is still in development and further details shall be revealed soon. Detailed information on his funeral remains unknown.

Jeremy Bussey @JeremyBussey Lost my friend and co-writer yesterday. I will never understand and it will never make sense. If you’re battling addiction, please please please get help. RIP Nolan Neal. Love you brother. Lost my friend and co-writer yesterday. I will never understand and it will never make sense. If you’re battling addiction, please please please get help. RIP Nolan Neal. Love you brother.

Traci Longacre @TraciLongacre



'AGT' & 'Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal Dead at 41 RIP'AGT' & 'Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal Dead at 41 tmz.com/2022/07/19/nol… RIP'AGT' & 'Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal Dead at 41 tmz.com/2022/07/19/nol…

Nolan Neal’s cause of death explored

Nolan Neal’s official cause of death has not yet been revealed. As mentioned earlier, he was discovered dead in his apartment, with some reports claiming that his roommate found his body.

Police officers said they found a guitar pack on the desk near Neal’s bed that seemed to consist of powdered residue. However, it remains unknown if that powder led to his death.

Meanwhile, his cousin, Seals, disclosed that he was living with him before the COVID-19 pandemic and was clean and sober at the time. With that being said, Neal has been open about his battle with substance abuse in the past. While speaking to WBIR in 2020, the singer stated that he was fighting addiction whilst being part of The Voice.

He last posted on Facebook three days ago, where he mentioned his upcoming performance at the Hotel Indigo in Nashville. The show was set on July 17 from 6.00 PM to 9.00 PM. Free entry was allowed at the event, but Neal later wrote in the comments section that the show was canceled by the manager for no reason.

Everything known about Nolan Neal

Nolan Neal was a singer who became popular after appearing on America's Got Talent and The Voice (Image via Chris Haston/Getty Images)

Nolan Neal participated in the 15th season of America’s Got Talent and made it to the quarterfinals. He also gained recognition as a contestant on The Voice Season 10.

Following his appearance on America’s Got Talent, his songs received around six million views on YouTube. One of his tunes topped the Billboard Top 40, with two more doing well on the iTunes charts. Son of professional musicians, he worked and performed alongside Rob Cavallo, Steve Thompson, Desmond Child, and others.

Neal became famous for his albums such as The Road to Now and The Wire. He commemorated his work on rock band Saliva’s album Love, Lies & Therapy on Facebook back in April 2022.

He struggled with drug addiction throughout his life. The singer told WIBR that he got clean in 2010 and went to rehab. Neal revealed that he joined the rock band Hinder and was subsequently swayed by their excessive lifestyle. He added that he was trying to be normal and lied to himself that he could control it.

Despite being a well-known personality, he did not have a Wikipedia page due to which his date of birth and parents’ identities remain unknown.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Nolan Neal had become a familiar name in all these years for being a talented singer. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

JT Howland @JT_Howland12 I am sadden to learn the passing of former #AGT singer Nolan Neal. He was a great singer with music that touched everyone. I felt so happy when he responded to my DM and he was really nice and kind. He will be missed. Fly high 🦋 I am sadden to learn the passing of former #AGT singer Nolan Neal. He was a great singer with music that touched everyone. I felt so happy when he responded to my DM and he was really nice and kind. He will be missed. Fly high 🦋

Jasin O’Neil @jasintodd Have a good journey Nolan Neal…rest easy Have a good journey Nolan Neal…rest easy

Jon Webber @jonwebberTN Nolan Neal was an incredible talent with infectious energy and a warm spirit. Writing and performing with him was some of the most fun I’ve had in music, and out of thousands trying to make it in this town, he deserved to be a household name. God bless you, bud. #SendMeAButterfly Nolan Neal was an incredible talent with infectious energy and a warm spirit. Writing and performing with him was some of the most fun I’ve had in music, and out of thousands trying to make it in this town, he deserved to be a household name. God bless you, bud. #SendMeAButterfly

Sher Ross @Sher_is_Fierce Rest In Peace #NolanNeal Send us a butterfly friend 🦋 Nashville and the world of music lost a beautiful voice and soul today Rest In Peace #NolanNeal Send us a butterfly friend 🦋 Nashville and the world of music lost a beautiful voice and soul today 💔 https://t.co/YunHDUEMXP

Sandee Gertz @SandeeGertz #talent #sadness twitter.com/mirrorbreaking… Mirror Breaking News @MirrorBreaking_

mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-… BREAKING: America's Got Talent and The Voice star Nolan Neal dies age 41 BREAKING: America's Got Talent and The Voice star Nolan Neal dies age 41mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-… https://t.co/Uh6vEkBTNR Nolan, you were one of my very first friends in Nashville and one of the most talented I ever was graced to know and watch perform. You were hilarious and smart and could’ve been the biggest brightest star if your light hadn’t gone out too soon. R.I.P. #nolanneal Nolan, you were one of my very first friends in Nashville and one of the most talented I ever was graced to know and watch perform. You were hilarious and smart and could’ve been the biggest brightest star if your light hadn’t gone out too soon. R.I.P. #nolanneal #talent #sadness twitter.com/mirrorbreaking…

Detailed information on his personal life is yet to be revealed and it remains unknown if he was single or married.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far