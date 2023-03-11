American Idol 2023 episode 4: Who are the contestants and where to follow them on Instagram?

ABC's American Idol is all set to return with a brand new episode in less than a day. Season 21 recently premiered, leaving fans and viewers hooked to their screens every Sunday night. This week, the popular reality TV talent competition series will air episode 4, in which a new batch of contestants audition for a chance to advance to the next round.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are back as American Idol judges, ready to weed out the audition candidates and send only the best to the next round. Ryan Seacrest, a long-time host of the popular reality TV talent competition series, hosts Season 21.

The format for season 21 of American Idol hasn't changed. Similar to the previous seasons, the contestants who advance from the audition will head over to Hollywood Week. From there, they will be filtered down to the contestants who advance to the Showcase Round. The singers who outperform the rest will move on to the Top 24.

Once the live shows commence, the judges will have no say on who will be saved. It will all depend on the audience and viewers back home. With little to no time left for episode 4 to air, here's where you can follow the contestants who will be auditioning on Instagram.

Meet the nine contestants auditioning in upcoming episode of American Idol

Episode 4 of American Idol season 21 will be released on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on ABC. If you're curious to know who the contestants are, keep reading.

Colt Glover

Colt is currently a student at Oklahoma State University. He is a country singer, and for his audition, his friend Jevyn Lester accompanied him on the guitar. His Instagram ID is @coltonglovermusic

Cay Alies

Cay is a mother of two and a graphic designer. Hailing from Tennessee, she is an emotive Christian singer. Cay already has a large number of songs available for streaming on Spotify. Her Instagram ID is @cayaliesmusic

Savanna Christian

Savanna hails from Florence, South Carolina. She has a degree in Elementary Education from Francis Marion University. Apart from two videos of her singing Christian music, she doesn't have other songs available to listen to. Her Instagram ID is @savanna.christian

Hannah Nicolaisen

Hannah is a singer and songwriter who hails from Montgomery, Alabama. She often performs shows back there and also took part in Division 2 volleyball when she was studying at the University of Illinois Springfield. Her Instagram ID is @itshannahsmusic

Tripp Taylor

Tripp is a throwback 19-year-old singer. He has over 335k followers on TikTok. One of his covers, titled Hit The Road Jack has over 9 million views and 2 million likes. His Instagram ID is @trippsings

Reette Thorns

Reette was born in Madison, Wisconsin. She is currently a junior at Grand Valley State University. Reette is part of the track and field team and throws the shot put. There is a clip of Reete taking part in a middle school talent show. Her Instagram ID is @reettethorns

Amara Valerio

Amara is a Yonkers, New York native, and her genre is soulful pop. She studies American Studies at Cornell. Amara is also part of an all-women A cappella group in Cornell. Her Instagram ID is @amaravalerio

Dany Epp

Dany Epp hails from Suffern, New York. Epp is a social media singer who currently resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She has over 223k followers on TikTok. Her genre is typically pop ballads. Epp's Instagram ID is @officialdanyepp

Rach Karma

Rach is a metal singer who is the lead singer in a band called Never Mourn. Her song Release the Demons is available to stream on various platforms. Karma's heavy metal style of music isn't the usual style viewers see on American Idol. Her Instagram ID is @venomouz_555

American Idol season 21 airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET, only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes