Who is Amara Valerio? American Idol 2023 contestant is part of an all-women acapella group 

Popular reality competition series American Idol is all set to air a brand new episode this Sunday, March 12, 2023, right after the Oscars 2023 ceremony. The series will air at 10.30 pm ET on ABC.

It will feature the next set of contestants participating in the audition round as they loom to impress the judges in hopes of earning either a golden or platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round.

Soulful pop singer Amara Valerio will be seen performing in front of the judges - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan, and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Lionel Richie.

The contestant is part of Nothing But Treble, an all-women acapella group at Cornell University, New York. She is set to stun the judges with her vocal range and versatility.

The hit ABC series has been on for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 21 of the competition has seen a huge number of singers and musicians take to the audition stage and perform their very best in the competition. The auditions took place in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

American Idol contestant Amara Valerio gets her golden revenge in this week's episode

Amara was born in Yonkers and attended high school at Yonkers Montessori Academy. She graduated with a degree in American Studies from Cornell University.

She was also part of an all-women acapella group where she frequently performed as a soloist. She has also won many local competitions, including Yonkers Idol Junior in 2014 and Columbia’s Got Talent (teen division) in 2018.

According to Wiki, the American Idol contestant is an HR intern at Capital One. She loves to sing soulful and R&B music and that was evident in her audition on this week's episode of the competition.

Ahead of her performance, she explained her story. Amara was to sing the national anthem at her high school graduation ceremony. However, as she started to sing, a fellow student and a senior pulled the mic and said:

"This is my senior graduating class and I think I deserve to sing the national anthem."

The American Idol judges then saw the video that quickly went viral after the incident, and were shocked at the same. Katy noted that the singer "pulled a Kanye West."

The contestant then joked that she got "Kanye'd." Amara also explained how she never got to sing at her own graduation because of the pandemic.

The judges then got up from their seats and asked Amara to vent her frustrations by giving her best performance. The contestant sang Jazmine Sullivan's Bust Your Windows. Throughout the performance, the judges hyped her up but also tried to guess the name of her senior, who interrupted the contestant back in high school.

The American Idol contestant impressed the judges and finally found her redemption. After the audition, the trio cheered for her. Katy Perry then said:

"An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind, but Sarah (senior)...you're finished messing with our girl, Amara."

On the count of three, Katy, Lionel, and Luke announced that she was being advanced to the Hollywood Week round of the competition. Amara not only got her golden ticket but also earned her much-awaited sweet revenge.

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a huge amount of talent in its opening few weeks. As the installment progresses, more contestants will leave viewers inspired and emotional with their stories and deliver their best musical skills to keep moving forward in the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode of American Idol this Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 10.30 pm ET right after the Oscars 2023 ceremony.

