How old is Dany Epp? American Idol season 21 hopeful is a social media singer

American Idol is back on ABC with its fourth round of auditions. The episode will air on Sunday, March 12 at 10:30 pm ET and fans will be able to stream the show on Hulu.

23-year-old Dany Epp of Suffern, New York, is hoping to join the season with her talent. She has been watching the show with her mom since “forever.” Dany has been singing since she was able to talk and unsuccessfully auditioned for the show in 2020. She is now back to earn her own spot in the competition.

About American Idol contestant Dany Epp

Dany often posts various covers of songs on her social media pages. She has more than 231K followers on TikTok and 5K followers on Instagram. She often sings pop ballads and has a raspy voice.

Epp will sing Katy Perry’s The One That Got Away in her American Idol audition, with Katy herself sitting in the judge’s panel. Speaking about singing in front of Katy Perry, the singer said,

"They were big shoes to fill. I sang the song because I love the song, it’s a beautiful song, and I really wanted to embody, embrace Katy Perry’s lyric ability...It was surreal, it was crazy."

Epp said in an interview with the Daily Voice that she had a voice in her head that told her this “finally be your time” after failing to join the competition in 2020.

Who are the other auditioness for American Idol season 21 episode 4?

Multiple singers from all across the US will be seen trying to impress judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to qualify for the Hollywood Week round. Qualifiers will receive a golden ticket. One of the singers might also earn a platinum ticket, which means that they get to skip the first round of Hollywood Week and choose their own partner for the Duet round.

Cornell student Amara Valerio from New York

Graphic Designer Cay Aliese from Tennessee

Oklahoma State University student Colt Glover from Oklahoma

Songwriter Hannah Nicolaisen from Montgomery, Alabama

Metal Singer Rach Lux Karma from Connecticut

Grand Valley State University student Reette Thorns from Madison, Wisconsin

Elementary school teacher Savanna Christian Gainey from Florence, South Carolina

Throwback singer Tripp Taylor from Florence, South Carolina

ABC's description of the episode reads,

"A search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville, Tenn., to find the next singing sensation."

About American Idol season 21

ABC's description of the show reads,

"Several participants from America showcase their singing talent in front of a panel of esteemed judges to win the title and a record label deal."

American Idol season 21 is being hosted by Ryan Seacrest and judged by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The contestants will also be mentored by many returning “idols” for the multiple rounds of the competition:

Hollywood Week

Duet Week

Showcase Round

Semi-finals

Finals

The last standing singer will win $250,000 and a contract with a record label. American Idol is being produced by Fremantle, 19 Entertainment, Megan Michaels Wolflick, Jennifer Mullin, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Elijah McCormick, Kaylin Hedges and Tyson Venegas have already received platinum tickets this season and will not be seen during the Hollywood Week's first round.

ABC airs fresh episodes of American Idol every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the singing competition on Hulu and the network's website after the television premiere.

