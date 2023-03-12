Where is Savanna Christian Gainey from? American Idol 2023 contestant is set to audition in episode 4

American Idol season 21 will air another episode this week, and in the upcoming segment, new faces will showcase their talent and ability to sing their hearts out.

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode is an elementary school teacher from Florence, South Carolina, Savanna Christian Gainey. She announced her appearance on Sunday's episode of the show via social media.

Tune in on Sunday, March 12, at 10:30 pm ET on ABC, as the show will air right after the 95th Academy Awards.

American idol season 21 contestant has been employed as a full-time teacher at Lamar-Spaulding Elementary school

Set to appear in the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21 is an elementary teacher at Lamar Spaulding Elementary, where she teaches the 2nd grade, Savanna Christian Gainey.

The upcoming American Idol season 21 contestant is a graduate of Francis Marion University, where she studied Elementary Education and Teaching from August 2017 to May 2021. While at university, Savanna was a South Carolina Teaching Fellow and a Teaching Children of Poverty Scholar and graduated with a GPA of 3.9.

While completing her education, the singer took on multiple roles there, including working as a writing center consultant, followed by being a head orientation leader, resident assistant, and registrar’s office worker.

Her Facebook suggests that she used to work at the Hartsville Country Club as a lifeguard while she was a student at Hartsville High School, where she graduated in 2012.

She has been working at Lamar-Spaulding Elementary school as a full-time teacher for almost two years and has been working there since June 2021.

The upcoming American Idol season 21 contestant took to social media to express her excitement about being on the singing show.

In a Facebook post, she said:

"Today’s the day! Tune in starting tonight to watch American Idol Season 21!!! You soon might see a familiar face or two (This is a prop, just fyi)"

She recently took to the platform again to remind viewers about her upcoming appearance with two different posts.

More about the show

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts."

Joining Savanna in episode four are Reette Thorns, Tripp Taylor, Hannah Nicolaisen, Cay Aliese, Colt Glover, Amara Valerio, Dany EPP, and Rach Karma.

Ryan Seacrest will serve as the season 21 host of American Idol, and superstars Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan are scheduled to appear on the show as judges.

Other contestants who have already appeared on the ABC show include:

Olivia Soli

Marybeth Byrd

Adin Boyer

Emma Busse

Sra Beth

Tanner Charles

We Ani

Bre

Elijah McCormick

Preston Duffee

Keelin

Mikey Burson

Kaylin Hedges

Matt Wilson

Nutsa

Stefan Benz

Allessandra Aguirre

Aiden Adair

Trey Louis

Jeverson

Caroline Kole

Ashley Tankard

McKayla Stacey

Phil Stacey

Cody Winkler

Jon Wayne Hatfield and more

