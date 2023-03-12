Who is Colt Glover? Meet the American Idol 2023 contestant ahead of episode 4

The fourth round of auditions for American Idol season 21 will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 10.30 pm ET after the Oscar ceremony. The episode will showcase many talented singers, including Colt Clover, performing in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie to enter the popular singing competition.

One of the talented performers in the upcoming episode is country singer and university student Colt Glover from Oklahoma. His friend Jevyn Lester will accompany him for the audition and play the guitar for him.

American Idol auditionee Colt Glover often posts covers of songs on social media

Colt Glover is from Boerne, Texas, and currently lives in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He attended The Woodlands Christian Academy and will graduate from Oklahoma State University in 2024.

Glover is a social media influencer with more than 6k followers on TikTok. Colt used to play basketball and often posts covers of multiple songs on his social media accounts. He has written many country songs like Mother Nature and plays the guitar while covering the songs.

More about American Idol season 21 episode 4

ABC's description of the episode reads:

"A search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville, Tenn., to find the next singing sensation."

Episode 4 of American Idol season 21 will feature many contestants trying to impress the judges and win a golden ticket, which means that they have advanced to the Hollywood Week round.

The auditions for the season took place in Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas, Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville, and Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans.

A lucky singer might also win a Platinum ticket, where the singers will be allowed to skip the first round of Hollywood Week and choose their own partners in the duet round. The auditionees of the episode are:

Amara Valerio from Yonkers, New York

Cay Aliese from Tennessee

Colt Glover from Oklahoma

Danny Epp from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Hannah Nicolaisen from Montgomery, Alabama

Rach Lux Karma from Connecticut

Reette Thorns from Madison, Wisconsin

Savanna Christian Gainey from Florence, South Carolina

Tripp Taylor from Florence, South Carolina

Only a few will be selected for the next round and the remaining singers will have to be sent home.

About American Idol season 21

The synopsis of the show reads:

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie."

ABC’s popular show American Idol season 21 is being hosted by Ryan Seacrest and judged by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The judges will choose which singers have the best voices in America and let them join the competition.

The contestants will have to go through many rounds of singing to be crowned the winner. These include:

Hollywood Week

Showcase Round

Semi-Finals

Sudden Death

Finals

The contestants will have mentors to qualify for each round and the winner will receive a $250,000 cash prize. The show is being produced by 19 Entertainment, Fremantle, Jennifer Mullin, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Megan Michaels Wolflick.

American Idol usually airs on the ABC network every Sunday at 8 pm ET, but episode 4 will air at 10.30 pm due to the Oscars. Fans can stream the show on Hulu one day after the television broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes