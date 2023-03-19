Who is Ophrah Kablan? Meet the American Idol 2023 contestant ahead of episode 5

The popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show will document a brand new set of contestants participating in the next round of auditions. They will put their best foot forward to impress the judges and potentially earn a golden or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week of the competition.

Ophrah Kablan, a singer from Clio, South Carolina, will be seen impressing the judges with her vocal range and securing a golden ticket to the next round. Kablan, who has been singing since a young age, performed in talent shows when she was just 9 years old. Viewers will have to wait and see how far she makes it in the competition series.

More about singer Ophrah Kablan and her journey on American Idol season 21

Ophrah Kablan is a 20-year-old singer who hails from Clio, South Carolina. As per Post and Courier, she was born as a miracle to her mother, who was unable to have children at one point in time. Kablan's mother fondly calls her a "rainbow baby." The contestant has been an active singer since a very young age.

The American Idol contestant considers her grandmother to be her strength and inspiration. Her grandmother prayed for Ophrah to possess a "gift she could share with the world," and that came through her singing. The singer told the outlet:

"She [grandmother] didn't know if it would be dancing, playing an instrument or what...But I came out singing since day one."

Ophrah realized her talent when she was able to make up her own tunes while playing around the house. However, as she got older, the singer developed stage fright that hindered her singing at different school events. It was her grandmother who kept pushing her to pursue her dream.

Speaking about her audition on American Idol, Ophrah said:

"It's very emotional got me, because I'm from a small town where not many people sre shown on television."

The singer's audition was showcased as part of the show's early release video on their social media pages. For her performance, Ophrah sang Aretha Franklin's Baby, I Love You and delivered each note perfectly. Katy, Lionel, and Luke thoroughly enjoyed her singing and danced along to the tunes. The judges were extremely impressed by her audition, as was evident from their facial expressions.

The American Idol contestant ended her performance with a "Hallelujah" and was greeted with a standing ovation and applause from the judges, who echoed her sentiments. This left Ophrah emotional as she expressed her gratitude. The judges then began dancing to musician Phredley Brown's keyboard tunes and Lionel said:

"The congregation is out of order, look what you [Ophrah] did. You became our salvation, girl. You have brought us back to some sanity."

The judges approved of her singing and gave Ophrah a golden ticket to Hollywood. After her audition, the contestant confessed:

"I got a ticket y'all. I took them to church, they wasn't ready. You know, I love a good old wooden floor stomping feet kinda church service and that's what we had at American Idol today."

The hit ABC show has been on the air for over two decades and has only grown in popularity each year. The series has brought out superstar singers who have created their name in the industry and has garnered a huge global fan base. The current season will also be no different as it has already seen some promising singers and musicians.

