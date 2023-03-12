Where is Hannah Nicolaisen from? American Idol season 21 contestant has a degree in exercise science

American Idol season 21, episode 4 will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 10:30 pm ET, after the Oscars. The episode will feature a new round of singers giving auditions and trying to qualify for the Hollywood Week round.

24-year-old Hannah Nicolaisen is from Houston, Texas. She is an alumnus of the University of Illinois and performs live music in Montgomery, Alabama.

American Idol auditionee Hannah Nicolaisen aspires to get a master's degree in psychology

Hannah Nicolaisen is a University of Illinois alumnus who plays live music in Montgomery, Alabama.

Hannah used to play Division 2 volleyball at the University of Illinois Springfield, from where she graduated with a degree in Exercise Science IN 2022. Nicolaisen was the director of TEDxUofISpringfield and the Career Peer Student Mentor when she was in college. Hannah quit her 9 to 5 job as an IT recruiter to become a musician. She said in a video:

"I feel like I’m trying to trust my gut a lot. That’s been the theme of the last several months … There’s been some really cool doors and opportunities that have opened up."

Before transferring to the University of Illinois, Hannah studied physics, engineering, and mathematics at Cowley College and Cypress Woods High School in Kansas. Hannah wants a master’s degree in psychology and got engaged to Matheus Telles in December 2022.

Nicolaisen has not released any original music but has uploaded some videos of her songs, like "Chariot," on YouTube and TikTok.

Other auditionees of American Idol season 21, episode 4

The following singers will perform in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan to earn a spot in the competition and ultimately win a $250,000 cash prize. The qualifiers for the audition round will get a Hollywood Week. One lucky performer might even be awarded a platinum ticket, enabling them to select their duet partner and skip Hollywood Week's opening round.

Amara Valerio: A soulful pop singer and student at Cornell University from Yonkers, New York

Cay Aliese: Soul singer-songwriter and graphic designer from Tennessee

Colt Glover: Country singer and student at the Oklahoma State University

Dany Epp: Social media singer from Suffern, New York

Rach Lux Karma: metal singer from Newington

Reette Thorns: Grand Valley State University student from Madison, Wisconsin

Savanna Christian Gainey: Elementary school teacher from Florence, South Carolina

Tripp Taylor: Throwback singer and Carnegie-Mellon student from Florence, South Carolina

Selected American Idol season 21 contestants

The following contestants have been selected for the Hollywood Week round of American Idol:

Adin Boyer from Lake Forest

Aiden Adair from Clover

Alessandra Aguirre from Lima

Ashley Tankard from Durham

Bre Podgorski from Burbank

Caroline Kole from Houston

Elijah McCormick from Raeford

Emma Busse from Vancouver

Haven Madison from Clarksville

Jeverson from Grenada

Jon Wayne Hatfield from Goshen

Kaylin Hedges from Pound Ridge

Keelin from West Islip

Lyric Medeiros from Honolulu

Kya Monee from Austin

Lucy Love from Holly Grove

Megan Danielle from Douglasville

Marybeth Byrd from Armorel

Matthew Wilson from Buffalo

McKayla Stacey from Andover

Michael Williams from Mason

Nutsa Buzaladze from TbilisI

Olivia Soli from Los Angeles

Preston Duffee from Hartsville

Sara Beth from Roseville

Stefan Benz from Johannesburg

Tanner Charles from Broken Arrow

Trey Louis from Santa Fe

Tyson Venegas from Vancouver

We Ani from Harlem

William Tongi from Kahuku

Colin Stough from Amory

Zachariah Smith from Amory

American Idol airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes