Where is Hannah Nicolaisen from? American Idol season 21 contestant has a degree in exercise science

American Idol season 21, episode 4 will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 10:30 pm ET, after the Oscars. The episode will feature a new round of singers giving auditions and trying to qualify for the Hollywood Week round.
24-year-old Hannah Nicolaisen is from Houston, Texas. She is an alumnus of the University of Illinois and performs live music in Montgomery, Alabama.
American Idol auditionee Hannah Nicolaisen aspires to get a master's degree in psychology
Hannah Nicolaisen is a University of Illinois alumnus who plays live music in Montgomery, Alabama.
Hannah used to play Division 2 volleyball at the University of Illinois Springfield, from where she graduated with a degree in Exercise Science IN 2022. Nicolaisen was the director of TEDxUofISpringfield and the Career Peer Student Mentor when she was in college. Hannah quit her 9 to 5 job as an IT recruiter to become a musician. She said in a video:
"I feel like I’m trying to trust my gut a lot. That’s been the theme of the last several months … There’s been some really cool doors and opportunities that have opened up."
Before transferring to the University of Illinois, Hannah studied physics, engineering, and mathematics at Cowley College and Cypress Woods High School in Kansas. Hannah wants a master’s degree in psychology and got engaged to Matheus Telles in December 2022.
Nicolaisen has not released any original music but has uploaded some videos of her songs, like "Chariot," on YouTube and TikTok.
Other auditionees of American Idol season 21, episode 4
The following singers will perform in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan to earn a spot in the competition and ultimately win a $250,000 cash prize. The qualifiers for the audition round will get a Hollywood Week. One lucky performer might even be awarded a platinum ticket, enabling them to select their duet partner and skip Hollywood Week's opening round.
- Amara Valerio: A soulful pop singer and student at Cornell University from Yonkers, New York
- Cay Aliese: Soul singer-songwriter and graphic designer from Tennessee
- Colt Glover: Country singer and student at the Oklahoma State University
- Dany Epp: Social media singer from Suffern, New York
- Rach Lux Karma: metal singer from Newington
- Reette Thorns: Grand Valley State University student from Madison, Wisconsin
- Savanna Christian Gainey: Elementary school teacher from Florence, South Carolina
- Tripp Taylor: Throwback singer and Carnegie-Mellon student from Florence, South Carolina
Selected American Idol season 21 contestants
The following contestants have been selected for the Hollywood Week round of American Idol:
- Adin Boyer from Lake Forest
- Aiden Adair from Clover
- Alessandra Aguirre from Lima
- Ashley Tankard from Durham
- Bre Podgorski from Burbank
- Caroline Kole from Houston
- Elijah McCormick from Raeford
- Emma Busse from Vancouver
- Haven Madison from Clarksville
- Jeverson from Grenada
- Jon Wayne Hatfield from Goshen
- Kaylin Hedges from Pound Ridge
- Keelin from West Islip
- Lyric Medeiros from Honolulu
- Kya Monee from Austin
- Lucy Love from Holly Grove
- Megan Danielle from Douglasville
- Marybeth Byrd from Armorel
- Matthew Wilson from Buffalo
- McKayla Stacey from Andover
- Michael Williams from Mason
- Nutsa Buzaladze from TbilisI
- Olivia Soli from Los Angeles
- Preston Duffee from Hartsville
- Sara Beth from Roseville
- Stefan Benz from Johannesburg
- Tanner Charles from Broken Arrow
- Trey Louis from Santa Fe
- Tyson Venegas from Vancouver
- We Ani from Harlem
- William Tongi from Kahuku
- Colin Stough from Amory
- Zachariah Smith from Amory
American Idol airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.