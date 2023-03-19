Who is PJAE? American Idol season 21 contestant's audition leaves judges emotional

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode this Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document a fresh new set of contestant hopefuls participating in the next round of auditions. They will do their best to deliver impressive performances for the judges and earn a golden or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round.

Peter Gomez, who goes by the name PJAE, is a singer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was accompanied by his mother to the American Idol audition, who is a big fan of host Ryan Seacrest. The contestant left the judges emotional with his singing and storytelling abilities and earned a golden ticket to the next round.

American Idol season 21 contestant PJAE leaves judges emotional with his auditon

PJAE studied at the Academy of Contemporary Music at the University of Central Oklahoma. He was raised in the basement of a gospel baptist church and was always surrounded by R&B soul music. According to his website, the contestant's music features:

"The sounds of his gospel upbringing, jazz tonality, and modern pop instrumentation."

Growing up, the American Idol contestant was bullied for being overweight and possessing a flamboyant style, which led to him being completely discouraged and depressed. It got to him so much that at one point in his life, he refused to look at himself in the mirror.

For his audition on the show, he performed Madison Ryann Ward's Mirror in front of judges Katy, Luke, and Lionel. As soon as he hit the first note, the judges realized that PJAE had something special. From then on, for the rest of his performance, the judges keenly observed the contestant's notes and had a smile on their faces the entire time.

After the singer finished performing, the American Idol judges gave him a standing ovation. Lionel noted that the contestant could sing really well. Meanwhile, his mother stood outside extremely nervous about the result as she hugged host Ryan Seacrest. She expressed how she was a big fan of the show and had watched it for all 21 seasons.

PJAE then received his feedback from the judges. Luke confessed that he'd been disapproving of many fellow hopefuls to "get to someone like him." The judge noted how many contestants sang well, but didn't possess an emotional connection like the singer. Meanwhile, fellow American Idol judge Katy said:

"I think it is the first time today that I've felt a wave of chills so natually...It was so beautiful, so effortless, so angelic, emotional and sad and painful. It felt like you were telling that story and it was your story. So I'm really excited in the future for the heartstrings that you'll be pulling in the audience."

Judge Lionel thanked the American Idol contestant for "healing our family," as the judges always had differences of opinion. He then explained how it was only the start of an amazing journey for PJAE before voting "Yes." Katy and Luke echoed Lionel's sentiments and handed him a golden ticket to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

Katy further stated that she could see PJAE making it to at least the Top 24.

The American Idol contestant has over 2K followers on Instagram and has released a few singles already, including Be That Someone, Leave the Light On, and Keep Me Close.

The hit ABC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The show has been on the air for over two decades and has brought incredible performers into the industry in the form of singers and musicians. Season 21 has also seen a considerable amount of talent and many heartwarming and life-altering stories from the contestants alongside impressive auditions.

