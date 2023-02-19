What is Ryan Seacrest’s net worth? American Idol 2023 host’s fortune explored ahead of season 21 premiere

American Idol is returning for another season and will feature some phenomenal singers as they compete to be recognized as America's next top voice. Music reality show host Ryan Seacrest, whose net worth currently stands at $450 million, will once again make an appearance this season.

His ABC bio reads:

"For 20 seasons, Seacrest has hosted television’s ground-breaking singing competition series “American Idol” and earned several Emmy Award nominations for his work on the show. The show will return for its 21st season in 2023. Additionally, Seacrest continues to be a television fixture as the host of the annual live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” since 2005."

Tune in on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET to watch American Idol season 21

Ryan Seacrest’s wealth explored ahead of his appearance on American Idol season 21

Ryan Seacrest is a television host, producer, radio personality, actor, writer, and entrepreneur who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in December 1974.

He first appeared on air to fill in for someone else while interning at WSTR-FM as a teenager, impressing the station crew to land himself a weekend overnight shift.

In 1993, he moved to Los Angeles and got his big break hosting ESPN’s Radical Outdoor Challenge, followed by Gladiators 2000 from 1994 to 1996, and its junior version, American Gladiators.

Before being offered the hosting role for American Idol in 2002, Ryan Seacrest hosted multiple shows, including Wild Animal Games, Click, Lover’s Lane, NBC Saturday Night Movie, and Ultimate Revenge.

Two years later, he appeared as the host of KISS-FM’s morning show in 2004 on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Over the years, he has hosted many red-carpet events, including the Academy Awards and the Emmys, along with being the executive producer and co-host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. He went on to host the new year’s eve event from 2005 to 2019.

His average salary after the reboot of American Idol on ABC was $10 million. Between 2017 and 2018, he was paid $74 million. His salary dipped in the following two years to $72 million, followed by another drop to $60 million in 2019.

His ABC bio further states:

"Seacrest launched his Emmy Award-winning company, Ryan Seacrest Productions, in 2006. Since then, the production banner has been behind countless hit series, including E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and its spinoffs, as well as E!’s “E! Live From The Red Carpet,” Netflix’s “Insatiable,” NBC’s “Shades of Blue” starring Jennifer Lopez"

Assets

In 2011, the television host bought a house in Beverly Hills from Ellen DeGeneres for $36.5 million. He later purchased more property next door for $2 million. Both properties stand at a combined 2.87 acres, with the houses having nine bedrooms.

In 2022, he sold the property for $51 million after it was on the market for two years with an initial listing price of $85 million.

