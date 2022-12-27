What are Ryan Seacrest’s holiday plans? Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve host shares details

On December 31, 2022, Ryan Seacrest will host Times Square’s infamous Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, alongside co-host Liza Koshy. Ryan will also be accompanied by his girlfriend of 1 year, Aubrey Paige.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the host said that he will get himself some coffee and exercise on the "big day” before heading to the show’s “top to bottom for rehearsal.” He explained his schedule by saying:

"It's a busy day, but I like to get up and just sort of decompress, relax, have my favorite coffee and then go to work."

Ryan Seacrest also revealed that he will not eat his usual Virgil's BBQ before Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022 begins. Instead, he said that he has plans to go out for dinner later on. As per Seacrest, he had previously also tried eating sushi before the big event, but that made it “difficult to speak sometimes.”

This year, j-hope, Jax, pop group New Edition, and Duran Duran will perform on the special eve. Jessie James Decker will announce the New Year's Eve Powerball winner.

Singer-songwriter Ciara will be hosting the Disneyland segment of the special, and will also be performing a medley of her singles, Jump and Better Thangs.

Ryan Seacrest still feels like he is trying to prove himself on the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

In his interview with People magazine, Ryan Seacrest shared that he felt like he had to prove himself to the viewers the first time he got on stage. He said that he still feels the same way, but "it's become a little easier" with time:

"I feel like the first time I did it, I had to prove myself, and I feel the same way every time I get on the air. But it's become a little easier, and I quite like the elements. If it's raining or snowing or windy, that adds to be excitement of it."

Before the big day, Ryan has been spending Christmas holidays with his family, including his 4-year-old niece Flora. He said that he plans on getting Flora a dog next year and revealed that she is the closest thing he has to a kid.

During the interview, Seacrest also revealed that his 2023 goal is to "try and pursue" more balance in his life so that he can spend more time on his hobbies.

Ryan also shared that apart from the gifts, his Christmas eve is "all about fun, fondue and paella." He joked that after eating the Christmas cheese fondue, he will have to maintain a strict diet of bone broth for five days, just so he can fit into his tuxedo.

What are Ryan Seacrest's 2023 plans?

Ryan Seacrest will soon be seen hosting the American Idol 2023 premiere on February 19. He shared that they "found some great contestants" on the road and praised some of the young contestants (aged 7, 8, and 9) for training like athletes in rehearsal.

Seacrest also hopes to do a game show and food show, and wants to "focus on what makes us happy."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will be streamed live on ABC this Saturday, December 31, starting from 8 pm ET.

