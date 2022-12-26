Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 release date and air time

ABC’s New Year's special Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will come to viewers from various locations, including New York, as the performers will be performing at Times Square. Ryan Seacrest will ring in the New Year for the 18th time in a row, and joining him in the Big Apple will be Liza Koszhy and Jessie James Decker.

ABC’s press release about the New Year's special reads:

"ABC and dick clark productions announced today that “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” has expanded to Disneyland and will return once again to Times Square and beyond, headlined by 18-time host and executive producer of the show, Ryan Seacrest."

It continues:

"Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host in Times Square alongside Seacrest. Country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year."

Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air on Saturday, December 31, starting at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will expand to multiple locations

Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will take viewers to the Big Apple at the iconic Times Square but is set to expand to multiple locations, including Disneyland, where Ciara will host the segment, which will be pre-recorded ahead of the holiday. Billy Porter will turn in from New Orleans alongside D-Nice as the Los Angeles co-host.

The press release for Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest further states:

"Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music, sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than 5½ hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe."

Multiple performers will take to the stage across the locations. Making their way to “the happiest place on earth” include Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman, and Lauren Spencer Smith. Joining Billy Porter at the Los Angeles party are Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, and Nicky Youre.

Ringing in the New Year from New York will be J-Hope, Duran Duran, New Edition, and TikTok star Jax. The Spanish countdown will be hosted by actress and producer Roselyn Sanchez and Farruko.

Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will honor various organizations as part of their Catalysts for Compassion segment. This is to honor and highlight organizations that have made positive, “culture-shifting waves” within their communities and beyond. This year’s organizations, chosen by the five hosts, include:

The Center for Black Women’s Wellness, which is supported by Ciara

Fund Recovery, which is supported by Jessie James Decker

The Sato Project, which is supported by Roselyn Sanchez

Silence The Shame, which is supported by D-Nice

Stonewall Foundation, which is supported by Billy Porter

Tune in on Saturday, December 31, starting at 8 pm ET on ABC. Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest can also be streamed on Hulu.

