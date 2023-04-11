"They did Paige dirty": Paige Anne's elimination ahead of Top 24 leaves American Idol fans disappointed with judges

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the remaining contestants from the Hollywood Week round performing in the final round of the Showstoppers round. They gave it their all to impress the judges and stand a chance to get into the Top 24 of the competition.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Megan Danielle and Paige Anne both began the show by joining the final judgement together. The judges had them participate in a sing-off where the duo had to provide their own renditions of Adele's Easy On You.

While it was an extremely tough decision, the judges chose Megan over Paige. Fans were left disappointed with the judges' call and felt Paige should have made the Top 24. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has established itself to be a legendary franchise. Over the years, many contestants who have taken to the stage have become established artists with a global fan base. Season 21 of the competition has seen many contestants perform in front of the legendary judge trio - country superstar Luke Bryan, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and pop princess Katy Perry.

Paige Anne gets eliminated and Megan Danielle enters Top 24 on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready to compete in the battle that involved making the Top 24. Last night's episode ended with both Paige Anne and Megan Danielle performing their best. The judges called the two of them together for the final judgement.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Showstoppers/ Final Judgement Part 2, reads:

"Performing with a band for the first time, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to America’s vote. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off with the judges sealing their fate for the next round."

As soon as they sat down, the American Idol judges revealed that they were going to have a sing-off with Adele's Easy On You. In a confessional, Paige said:

"I had to just throw it all on the table and hope for the best."

Both contestants ended up giving one of their best performances on the spot. The judges sent them out to make a decision. Katy noted that Paige sang more notes but wanted Megan to find out who she was as an artist through the competition.

After calling the American Idol contestants in, they had to give Paige the bad news. Luke said:

"You are an incredible talent. This is a year that is really really stacked, maybe better than ever, with your style of singers. And we are totally in misery trying to sort through. But...you are not in our Top 24."

Katy Perry proceeded to call Megan "a star." Luke then said:

"What we gotta get this girl to understand truly how spectacular you are. Listen, I'm getting emotional talking to you about how wonderful your voice is. Understand? We're so proud to have you in our Top 24."

Fans disappointed with the judges decision on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with the judges not selecting Paige and thought that she would've been a great addition. Check it out.

Some fans felt that Paige should've advanced instead of Megan. Check it out.

Season 21 of American Idol will get its Top 24 contestants following this episode. As the contestants head to Disney's Aulani Resort & Spa, they will face even tougher challenges that will push them to their utmost potential and test their musical skills. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

