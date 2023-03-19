How old is Paige Anne? American Idol season 21 contestant has headlined national anthems at sporting events

American Idol season 21 is set to return with another episode this week and will feature new faces as they aim to get a gold or a platinum ticket and make their way to Hollywood. One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode is Paige Anne, a 16-year-old from Idaho Falls.

She has previously headlined national anthems at the Monster Energy Supercross, Lucas Pro Oil MotorCross, Utah Jazz basketball games, Arizona Diamondbacks Baseball Games, and the Idaho State Fair.

Tune in on Sunday, March 19, at 8 pm ET to watch Paige’s audition in the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21.

Paige Anne from American Idol season 21 is currently a sophomore at Idaho Falls High School

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21 is 16-year-old Paige Anne, who has been singing for as long as she can remember.

In a conversation with the Post Register, she opened up about her musical journey and stated that she started performing at local events because she really needed to build some confidence. She added:

"I have sung at a lot of local things, but never something as big as this."

She added that during her American Idol audition, the Idaho Falls High School student was constantly trying to talk herself out of being nervous, but as soon as she took the stage and was in front of the celebrity judges, there was no convincing herself out of anything.

She added:

"I felt like everything I’d learned about music since I was a kid just somehow disappeared. I was absolutely terrified and my mouth went dry like cotton."

The singer added that she’s really excited to showcase all the work that she has put into proving herself and that she considers singing her job because that’s all she does. Paige added that it consumes her whole life but that she did the singing show because she wanted to push herself and allow herself a chance to make a difference with what she finds passion in.

She added:

"You can’t talk to a single person and mention that you’re on American Idol and them not know what it is. Their reach is unreal."

The Idaho community is backing her up completely to the point where the Zone Sports Grill will host a watch party that will feature a performance by Anne and Almost Famous to celebrate.

While in conversation with East Idaho News, the American Idol season 21 contestant said that music speaks to people differently and touches a different part of the brain. Paige aims to use her music to communicate with people.

She added:

"I’ve never been good at public speaking but if you ask me to sing, I can do that pretty easily. I just love making that connection with people and maybe, hopefully, spreading a message."

The upcoming contestant watched the show growing up, and her favorite contestant ever is David Archuleta from season 7.

