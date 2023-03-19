How old is Owen Eckhardt? American Idol season 21 hopeful gets surprised on stage with puppies

The fourth round of American Idol season 21 auditions will air on ABC on Sunday, March 19 at 8 pm ET. As usual, the episode will feature many talented singers trying to impress the judges with their performances so that they can enter the competition, just like contestant Owen Eckhardt.

19-year-old Owen Eckhardt is from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He is a country singer-songwriter and a pre-veterinary student, which has been his goal since he was 4 or 5 years old.

Owen’s audition is expected to be a special one as judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will surprise him with their puppies. The young singer revealed in an interview that the judges knew about his background and brought their dogs with them. They told him,

"We know you are pre-vet. Do you maybe want to give our dogs a little exam?"

In some of the publicity photos, the judges can be seen playing with the dogs, and Owen described it as a “wonderful experience.”

American Idol auditionee Owen Eckhardt is studying to be a vet

Owen is a Edison High School graduate and is currently studying at Oklahoma State University to become a veterinarian. Owen was very young when he got his first dog, a cocker spaniel, who became his best friend. Since then, it was Eckhardt’s goal to become a veterinarian, and while everyone was doubtful if he was going to stick with it, he made it into grad school. Taking classes to become a vet is like a dream come true for him.

The reality show contestant has also been playing music since he was a child and is a self-taught piano and guitar player. He has performed in many fests around the Tulsa area, including the Mayfest, and will use his American Idol exposure to get even more gigs. He said in an interview,

"That’s all I can really ever ask for from this whole experience is to get my name out there. I’m hoping that this will do it."

Owen had tried to join American Idol at least four or five times before this, when the auditionees had to stand in long lines for their turn. After Covid, the contestants started to give online auditions, and Owen’s mother told him to “ try it one more year.”

Eckhardt saw Zach Bryan perform at the 2022 Calf Fry Festival at Tumbleweed Dance Hall in Stillwater and has since become a diehard fan of the country singer and even performed his song Something in the Orange in his on-stage audition.

The singer is also a big fan of Chris Stapleton. In an interview, Zach revealed that he wants to sing and work as a vet, but will have to pick up singing on the American Idol stage if he is forced to do so.

He has already released two original songs on Spotify, titled Nashville and Broken Memories. Speaking about his interview, Owen said,

"It has been a wonderful season so far. Just being able to be out there with all of the talent that they have present, it was really and truly an amazing opportunity. And the people you meet, it’s so much fun. I can’t encourage everyone enough to watch and hopefully we’ll see if I can make it to Hollywood."

Tune in to ABC on Sunday, March 19 to see if Owen Eckhardt clears his American Idol audition and reaches the Hollywood week round.

