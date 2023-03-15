What happened to Danny Lemoi? Death of Ivermectin influencer sparks concern over side effects

A few days back, on Friday, March 3, 2023, Danny Lemoi, the online influencer known for taking a daily dose of veterinary ivermectin and promoting the drug as a cure-all, was found dead.

The exact cause of his death is still unclear, but multiple outlets have reported the side effects from ingestion of the veterinary drug as the cause of death. A few reports suggest that Danny also suffered an enlarged heart, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Lemoi, who was from Rhode Island, became popular among internet users amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 when he propagated that ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug primarily used on animals, was an alternative remedy for the "Coronavirus disease 2019." Many of Danny's followers were anti-vaxxers, and had also joined his Telegram channel.

However, once reports of Danny Lemoi's death surfaced on the internet, netizens shared their concerns about consuming ivermectin.

Twitter users question the intake of ivermectin after online influencer Danny Lemoi reportedly dies of side effects

Many on Twitter immediately started questioning the potential cause behind the death of Danny Lemoi, who even told his thousands of followers to give the drug to their children. Some compared ivermectin with "horse paste," while others tweeted about never falling for such hoax-like claims.

Netizens also tweeted about Danny Lemoi taking shots at the anti-vaxxers, who find using a medication meant for the treatment of horses more convenient than concerning a physician.

What is ivermectin, and what are its side effects?

For those unaware, ivermectin, the drug frequently consumed by the late Danny Lemoi, is meant to treat particular parasitic roundworm infections, as per Web Md. Curing such diseases can be life-saving, especially for those with weakened immunity, while also helping improve the quality of life.

Ivermectin belongs to the "anthelmintics" class of drugs and is beneficial in killing or paralyzing parasites. However, ivermectin is ineffective against Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as suggested by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), a federal agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

A dose of ivermectin is given to patients orally with a glass of water. Moreover, patients should be on an empty stomach (before at least one hour of having a meal) when taking the medication. The dosage, of course, is given as per the physician's directions, based on the patient's weight, medical condition, and response to treatment.

Usually, those who are taking Ivermectin can encounter headaches, dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, or diarrhea. Besides, if anyone is getting treated for onchocerciasis, aka river blindness, they may also face reactionary effects to the dying parasites around the first four days of the treatment.

The reactions to medication may include joint pain, eye swelling/redness/pain, tender / swollen lymph nodes, changes in vision, itching, rashes, weakness, and fever. If such side effects continue, one must contact their physician for guidance.

Some drastic side effects include neck/back pain, swelling of face/arms/hands/feet, chest pain, fast heartbeat, drowsiness, confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness, and even breathing.

However, it should be noted that multiple reports have suggested Danny Lemoi was ingesting the veterinary version of the drug.

