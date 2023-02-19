Who is Megan Danielle? American Idol season 21 contestant previously competed on The Voice

The first episode of American Idol season 21 will air on ABC on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET. The episode will feature 14 singers, including 20-year-old Megan Danielle, trying to earn a spot in the final 24 competitors.

Megan Danielle is from Douglasville, Georgia. She was last seen in season 18 of The Voice 2020, where she finished in the top 9 at the age of 17. She will now attempt to win season 21 of American Idol, and a special appearance during her auditions might even shock the judges.

At the age of 15, Danielle started singing in a restaurant

When Megan was young, her parents divorced. Megan and her four siblings were raised by their mother. In a 2020 interview, Megan admitted that she turned to music to cope with her parent’s divorce, which made her feel “hopeless, sad, and lonely.” She said:

“So, I decided to start singing. It brought me peace. Ever since, I’ve connected with music more than anything in my life.”

Danielle began singing at a restaurant in Douglasville when she was just 15 years old. In the Voice, she made Kelly Clarkson turn her chair and secured a spot in her team by singing “Remedy” by Adele. After The Voice, Megan became a worship singer and released her single in 2021 called “Top of the World.”

On her Instagram account, which has over 14K followers, Megan describes herself as a Christian Singer & Songwriter. She dropped her first Christian single titled All Around on February 4, 2022. The song serves as a memorial to her father, who died in a hospital in 2021. Together with Levi Watkins, she co-wrote "In the Rain," which they both performed.

She is currently dating Levi Walker and will receive a special surprise during her American Idol audition. She will sing Lauren Daigle’s You Say to impress the judges in her audition round, unknowing that the singer herself is on set and the two will perform together, much to her shock.

About American Idol season 21

It is American Idol’s 6th season on the ABC network and 21st season overall, with its previous affiliation with the Fox network. The show will be judged by Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie and hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The competition will showcase the singers going through intense challenges to secure a spot in the final 24, so they can compete in the live shows and win the title of “American Idol.”

The qualifying auditioners will receive a "golden ticket," implying that they have moved forward to the Hollywood week round. The winners of the Platinum ticket will get the opportunity to skip the first round of Hollywood week. Executive producers for the season include Megan Michaels Wolflick, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman. The season is being produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment.

ABC's description of the series reads:

"Several participants from America showcase their singing talent in front of a panel of esteemed judges to win the title and a record label deal.""

Tune into ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET to watch who qualifies for American Idol and wins the intense singing battle. Fans can stream the competition on Hulu and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

