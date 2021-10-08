Where to watch 'The Jesus Music'? Streaming details, cast, and all about the faith-based documentary

Recently, Lionsgate released a new documentary called The Jesus Music. Directed by Erwin Brothers, the documentary follows the journey of the music genre about Jesus, how it started in the '60s and developed into a massive industry over the years.

The Jesus Music features various interviews of famous singers and musicians like Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, TobyMac, Kirk Franklin, and many more. The documentary features plenty of footage from different eras that includes stage performances by various Christian artists.

The Jesus Music: All about the latest Lionsgate documentary

When was The Jesus Music released?

The faith-based documentary was released on October 1, 2021 (Image via Lionsgate movies/YouTube)

The documentary about the faith-based music genre was released on October 1, 2021, in the United States. The release happened exclusively in theaters, therefore, it is the only way to watch the documentary right now.

When will The Jesus Music release digitally?

The Jesus Movie is not available on any digital platform (Image via Lionsgate movies/YouTube)\

Because the documentary was released exclusively for the big screen, there was no announcement regarding its availability via VOD stores. However, there is a possibility that it may become available for rent or purchase at online stores.

Viewers will have to keep checking VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and more.

The Jesus Music: Runtime, cast, and characters

Runtime, cast, and characters (Image via Lionsgate movies/YouTube)

The documentary uncovers the journey of the music genre that talks about Jesus, and its runtime stands at 1 hour and 49 minutes (109 minutes).

The Jesus Music features the following real-life artists:

Amy Grant

Michael W. Smith

DC Talk

Lauren Daigle

Lecrae

for KING & COUNTRY (Christian pop duo including Joel and Luke Smallbone)

Hillsong UNITED (Worship band)

Kirk Franklin

TobyMac

CeCe Winans

MercyMe (contemporary Christian music band)

Chris Tomlin

Steven Curtis Chapman

Newsboys (Christian rock band)

Skillet (Christian rock band)

Stryper (Christian metal band)

