Is Paige Anne returning to American Idol season 21? Hawaii preview teases potential performance

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the selected contestants from the Showstoppers round performing in front of the judges and a live audience. This time, however, the judges are free from making any crucial decisions as the singers will give it their all to earn America's votes.

Paige Anne, who was eliminated in the American Idol Showstoppers round last week, is set to mark her return to the competition this week.

Glimpse of Paige Anne's performance in the upcoming American Idol episode (Image via Screenshot of @RyanSeacrest/Twitter)

A preview released from the upcoming episode teased her performance alongside other contestants at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa.

Paige Anne is set to return to compete on American Idol season 21

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a huge amount of talent in the audition rounds of the competition. The chosen contestants then competed in the Hollywood Week and Showstoppers round of the competition.

The three judges had an extremely difficult decision to make, filtering the "best of the best" to make the Top 24. Considering the talent this year, the judges decided to go with a Top 26 list.

Last week, Paige Anne fell short of making the list. She lost the final judgement duet against fellow competitor Megan Danielle. The duo sat down in front of the judges when the three legendary artists revealed that they had to compete in a sing-off.

Paige and Megan sang Adele's hit number Easy On You. The judges carefully observed both American Idol contestants but decided to advance Megan forward. Giving Paige the unfortunate news, Luke Bryan said:

"You are an incredible talent. This is a year that is really really stacked, maybe better than ever, with your style of singers. And we are totally in misery trying to sort through. But...you are not in our Top 24."

Paige was ultimately eliminated from the competition. Viewers were extremely disappointed and frustrated with the judges for not advancing her in the show and also voiced their concerns on social media.

By the end of the episode, the judges announced that instead of a Top 24, they were shifting things around this year and advancing a total of 26 contestants forward.

However, throughout the episode, only 25 contestants were showcased making it to the next round on American Idol. This left viewers and loyal fans confused and wondering who the 26th contestant would be.

Paige will ultimately make her return to the competition this week. In a preview released by the show on social media, they teased what fans can expect from the upcoming episode. It showcased a glimpse of the contestant performing in front of the audience.

Moreover, the official ABC press site for American Idol also released Paige's picture as part of the Monday, April 17, 2023 episode of the competition. According to MjsBigBlog, Paige will be making her return and will be mentored in group 2 by Grammy-nominated artist Noah Cyrus.

Paige Anne's picture released by ABC press site for American Idol (Image via Eric McCandless/ABC)

Paige will be seen singing Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus in the competition. Viewers will, however, have to wait and see if she makes it to the Top 20.

Hinting at her return to American Idol, Paige put up her Instagram story on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and said:

"Hey guys, before I go to bed, I just wanna come on here and say...thank you so much...so very much, for making my literal dreams come true. You guys have shown me so much support these past few weeks and it's more than I coul've ever asked for."

Paige continued:

"So thank you so much, and I am so excited to share with you...everything that I have coming up, yeah...so stay tuned."

American Idol has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the years. Season 21 of the competition is no different as it has seen several talented contestants perform in front of judges - Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Viewers will have to stay tuned in to see who advances to the Top 20.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

