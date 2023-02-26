Which singing competitions has Nutsa participated in? Meet the American Idol 2023 contestant

American Idol has returned with another fresh season and is bringing many talented singers under one roof to complete for one of the most prestigious titles in the entertainment world. One of the contestants set to compete in the singing reality competition is Nutsa Buzaladze, who previously competed in X Factor Georgia and The Voice.

Moreover, Buzaladze even won New Wave in 2014, an international singing competition that provides a platform for young and talented singers to showcase their talent and creativity.

Tune in on Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET to watch Nutsa’s audition in the upcoming season of American Idol.

American Idol season 21 contestant Nutsa Buzaladze broke her leg while on Dancing with the Stars

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21 is Nutsa Buzaladze, who previously competed in numerous televised singing competitions including Turkey’s version of The Voice. She first gained fame as a 17-year-old singer who won New Wave in 2014, an international singing competition with the aim of showcasing young new talent and giving them a platform.

She also previously participated in Georgia’s Eurovision Song Contest, and her choice of song for her audition video was White Horses Run. In 2016, Buzaladze spoke to Wiwibloggs about her musical journey and her experience on Georgia’s Got Talent, sharing that the first television show she ever participated in was Your Face Sounds Familiar at the age of 16. She added:

"It was such a big experience for me, after that, I won one international contest called New Wave and yeah, it was a really big success for me."

She further explained that her victory was a big achievement for Georgia as well since it earned the country some international recognition as well.

Buzaladze has not only participated in singing competitions, but following her time in the international contest, she even went on to participate in Dancing with the Stars where she broke her leg. She later competed in Two Stars, whose concept was similar to DWTS as it featured professionals as well as amateurs.

The American Idol season 21 contestant further stated that following these competitions, she went back to school, got her diploma, and decided to move to Turkey. Since her family lived in Turkey, where she grew up, she decided to continue her career in the country, which is when she competed on The Voice Turkey.

Buzaladze further added:

"I didn’t tell anyone and it was such a surprise for them that they were like in shock."

More about the singer

The 26-year-old Georgian singer is a pop artist from Dubai whose musical career on televised shows began at the age of eight. This experience is sure to help her during American Idol season 21 as she knows exactly how to handle the pressure.

In the interview, she said:

"I know exactly what you need when you’re in the contest. It’s a lot of pressure, a lot of work you have to do. Every time I step in the contest, I switch my mind on to go from here to there."

Tune in on Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET to watch her audition in the upcoming episode on ABC.

