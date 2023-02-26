What does Aiden Adair do for a living? Meet the American idol season 21 contestant

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document Aiden Adair and other contestants participating in the second round of auditions to impress judges and get a gold or a platinum ticket to Hollywood Week. Viewers are set to embark on an emotional and inspirational ride on this week's episode.

Aiden Adair, who will be seen auditioning on episode 2 of American Idol, is the head chef at a senior living center in Charleston. The 19 year-old singer was inspired to audition for the competition after he was suggested and advised to do so by his TikTok followers. His audition took place in Nashville.

The ABC series has been extremely popular among the audience. Season 21 of the show premiered on February 19, 2023, and saw the first set of hopefuls perform in front of judges - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. While some impressed and gained a ticket to the next round, others failed to make a mark.

American Idol season 21 contestant Aiden Adair is a chef and singer

American Idol season 21 hopeful Aidan was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Clover when he was six years old. Passionate about singing since he was young, Aiden joined his siblings as part of several school choruses while growing up. In an interview with The Post and Courier, Columbia, the hopeful shared that all he knew to do was to sing:

“Nothing to do, so I’d just sing... and I was singing alto in chorus. I’m confident in my voice, and I realized I had something from a young age.”

During the pandemic, Aiden spent his senior year of high school online, went through a physical transformation, and started creating music. The singer also plays the guitar and the piano.

The American Idol contestant recently moved to Charleston and currently lives with a friend while working as a chef. He has also built a great TikTok profile with over 356K followers and garnered over eight million likes. In his spare time, he pursues other interests, including boxing and fitness.

In an interview with The Herald, Aiden expressed that he used to watch the reality show from a young age and was reminded of the show's alums, including season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and Phillip Phillips, who won the following season. He confessed to being nervous about his audition but wanted to have no regrets:

“I felt like it was a good opportunity for me to take, and I would be dumb not to take it. I decided that I would dedicate my life to only doing the stuff I love doing with people I like being around."

Aiden revealed to the outlet that he intended to believe in himself and continue to pursue music, irrespective of people advising him to go to college or get a job. The singer expressed how he had one life and would do whatever made him happy. While he didn't reveal much about the audition, he confessed to having an eye-opening experience.

Teasing a bit about his American Idol audition, Aiden said:

“It was a lot. I’m very introverted and to myself, so definitely out of my comfort zone.”

The singer has over 600 followers on Instagram but that is bound to increase once viewers witness his talent on the show. Viewers will have to wait and find out if he receives a ticket and advances forward to the Hollywood Week.

American Idol season 21 premiere, which aired last week, saw many talented contestants take to the audition stage and deliver impressive performances. There is only more to come as judges pick the best talent and see them compete. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol this Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

