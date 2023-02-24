Who is Jon Wayne Hatfield? American Idol 2023 contestant brings his grandpa to episode 2 auditions

American Idol returns with a new episode this week. The episode will feature many new singers who hope to get the golden ticket to make it to the next part of the competition.

One of the singers set to appear in the upcoming episode is Jon Wayne Hatfield, who will be accompanied by his grandfather in the segment. He will sing an original composition, Tell Me, Ray, which he wrote for his grandfather.

According to the description of the video uploaded on American Idol's YouTube page, Jon says that the song has helped Ray believe in himself and "shed lifelong insecurities." As he calls his grandson his rock, Ray says that he is relieved to be able to stand on stage and proudly say that he's gay and that "there’s nothing wrong with it."

Tune in on Sunday, February 26, 2023, to watch the new episode on ABC at 8 pm ET.

Jon Wayne Hatfield makes his grandfather cry with his American Idol season 21 audition

When Jon the American Idol season 21 audition, he tells the judges that he is about to perform an original composition that he wrote for his grandfather.

In his introductory video, he said that he grew up with his grandmother and grandfather. He added that life was amazing and that he felt blessed that they took him in and raised him.

When Katy Perry asked about his childhood, the American Idol contestant said that his grandparents raised him since he was five when his mother was dealing with an addiction

In the video, Jon said:

"My grandmother was my mom. My grandfather was always my best friend."

When the singer told the judges that he was singing a song he wrote for his grandfather, they insisted that he come in.

When Ray entered the room, Katy Perry told Ray that Jon is about to sing a song about him. That was when Jon's grandfather started tearing up even before the American Idol constestant began singing and said that “it’s a tough one.”

Jon explained that they lost his grandmother three years ago and watching his grandfather alone was the hardest thing.

He said that his grandfather lost his best friend and that he wouldn’t talk to anyone for almost a year and a half, including him, which made the singer feel mad at himself as he wouldn’t help him.

In the video, Ray stated that he met his wife when he was 15 and he told her about himself, and she still loved him. His grandfather added that Jon was the last person he opened up to about his s*xuality but was afraid that his grandson would stop loving him.

In the clip, the upcoming American Idol season 21 singer said that a year and half ago, Ray sat Jon down and told the latter that he was gay. The contestant told his grandfather that he didn't think the news was going to "change any d*mn thing" between the two of them.

Jon added that after his grandfather came out to him, he was inspired by Ray and that’s when he wrote Tell Me, Ray. The song helped Ray believe more in himself and even in opening himself up more.

The singer's grandfather cried throughout his American Idol audition. When Jon was done, the judges' panel gave him a standing ovation, followed by Lionel Richie walking up to Ray to hand him his handkerchief.

Tune in on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch the full audition.

Poll : 0 votes