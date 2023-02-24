American Idol season 21 episode 2: Release date, air time, and contestants

Episode 2 of American Idol season 21 will air on ABC this Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the two-hour-long episode on Hulu after the television premiere.
The episode will feature the second round of auditions where judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will decide which of the contestants will move forward to the Hollywood Week challenge and who will be sent home.
The 14 auditionees will try their best to impress the judges with their singing talent while performing an original or cover song.
ABC’s description of the episode reads as:
"With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts."
Who will be the contestants present in American Idol season 21 episode 2?
The 14 American Idol contestants shown in this episode auditioned at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The auditionees tried their best to impress the judges and receive a golden ticket, which would mean that they have advanced to the first round of Hollywood week, which will be featured possibly in 4 to 5 weeks.
One lucky singer might even win a Platinum ticket, which means that the singer will automatically advance to the second round of Hollywood week. As seen in a promo of American Idol season 21, Jon Wayne Hatfield revealed that he has already received his golden ticket.
The 21-year-old singer paid tribute to his grandmother and grandfather for raising him since he was 5 while his mother struggled with addiction. He performed an original song, Tell Me Ray, which was about his grandpa. He also shared that he lost his grandmother three years ago, which left his grandfather devastated and unwilling to speak with anyone for more than a year.
1) Aiden Adair
Hometown- Unknown
Instagram handle- @aidenadairofficial
2) Alessandra Aguirre
Hometown- Peru
Instagram handle- @_alessandraaguirre
3) Ashley Tankard
Hometown- Durham, England
Instagram handle- @ashleytankardmusic
4) Caroline Kole
Hometown- Houston, Texas
Instagram handle- @carolinekole
5) Cody Winkler
Hometown- Nashville, Tennessee
Instagram handle- Not on Instagram
6) Jeverson
Hometown- Unknown but currently performing in Grenada and Tennesse
Instagram handle- Not on Instagram
7) Jon Wayne Hatfield
Hometown- Goshen, Ohio
Instagram handle- @jonwaynehatfield
8) Kaylin Hedges
Hometown- New York
Instagram handle- @kaylinhedgesofficial
9) Madison Neisius
Hometown- Dallas, Texas
Instagram handle- @studio.uze
10) Matthew Wilson
Hometown- Buffalo, New York
Instagram handle- @mattwilsonsings
11) McKayla Stacey
Hometown- Andover, Kansas
Instagram handle- @mckaylastaceymusic
12) Nutsa Buzaladze
Hometown- Dubai
Instagram handle- @nutsabuza
13) Stefan Benz
Hometown- Johannesburg
Instagram handle- @stefanbenzofficial
14) Trey Louis
Hometown- Santa Fe, New Mexico
Instagram handle- @treyfromthefe
Who were American Idol season 21 episode 1 performers?
- Colin Stough from Amory- Selected
- Elijah McCormick from Nashville- Winner of Platinum ticket
- Haven Madison from Clarksville- Selected
- Jack Nicora- Not Selected
- Katey Parry from Chicago- Not Selected
- Kya Monee from Austin- Selected
- Lucy Love from Holly Grove- Selected
- Lyric Medeiros from Honolulu- Selected
- Luke Uzzell Bryan from North Carolina- Not Selected
- L-Rich from Las Vegas- Not Selected
- Megan Danielle from Douglasville- Selected
- Michael Williams from Mason- Selected
- Tyson Venegas from Vancouver- Winner of the Platinum Ticket
- William Tongi from Kahuku- Selected
- Zachariah Smith from Amory- Selected
American Idol airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.