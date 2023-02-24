American Idol season 21 episode 2: Release date, air time, and contestants

Episode 2 of American Idol season 21 will air on ABC this Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the two-hour-long episode on Hulu after the television premiere.

The episode will feature the second round of auditions where judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will decide which of the contestants will move forward to the Hollywood Week challenge and who will be sent home.

The 14 auditionees will try their best to impress the judges with their singing talent while performing an original or cover song.

ABC’s description of the episode reads as:

"With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts."

Who will be the contestants present in American Idol season 21 episode 2?

The 14 American Idol contestants shown in this episode auditioned at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The auditionees tried their best to impress the judges and receive a golden ticket, which would mean that they have advanced to the first round of Hollywood week, which will be featured possibly in 4 to 5 weeks.

One lucky singer might even win a Platinum ticket, which means that the singer will automatically advance to the second round of Hollywood week. As seen in a promo of American Idol season 21, Jon Wayne Hatfield revealed that he has already received his golden ticket.

The 21-year-old singer paid tribute to his grandmother and grandfather for raising him since he was 5 while his mother struggled with addiction. He performed an original song, Tell Me Ray, which was about his grandpa. He also shared that he lost his grandmother three years ago, which left his grandfather devastated and unwilling to speak with anyone for more than a year.

1) Aiden Adair

Hometown- Unknown

Instagram handle- @aidenadairofficial

2) Alessandra Aguirre

Hometown- Peru

Instagram handle- @_alessandraaguirre

3) Ashley Tankard

Hometown- Durham, England

Instagram handle- @ashleytankardmusic

4) Caroline Kole

Hometown- Houston, Texas

Instagram handle- @carolinekole

5) Cody Winkler

Hometown- Nashville, Tennessee

Instagram handle- Not on Instagram

6) Jeverson

Hometown- Unknown but currently performing in Grenada and Tennesse

Instagram handle- Not on Instagram

7) Jon Wayne Hatfield

Hometown- Goshen, Ohio

Instagram handle- @jonwaynehatfield

8) Kaylin Hedges

Hometown- New York

Instagram handle- @kaylinhedgesofficial

9) Madison Neisius

Hometown- Dallas, Texas

Instagram handle- @studio.uze

10) Matthew Wilson

Hometown- Buffalo, New York

Instagram handle- @mattwilsonsings

11) McKayla Stacey

Hometown- Andover, Kansas

Instagram handle- @mckaylastaceymusic

12) Nutsa Buzaladze

Hometown- Dubai

Instagram handle- @nutsabuza

13) Stefan Benz

Hometown- Johannesburg

Instagram handle- @stefanbenzofficial

14) Trey Louis

Hometown- Santa Fe, New Mexico

Instagram handle- @treyfromthefe

Who were American Idol season 21 episode 1 performers?

Colin Stough from Amory- Selected Elijah McCormick from Nashville- Winner of Platinum ticket Haven Madison from Clarksville- Selected Jack Nicora- Not Selected Katey Parry from Chicago- Not Selected Kya Monee from Austin- Selected Lucy Love from Holly Grove- Selected Lyric Medeiros from Honolulu- Selected Luke Uzzell Bryan from North Carolina- Not Selected L-Rich from Las Vegas- Not Selected Megan Danielle from Douglasville- Selected Michael Williams from Mason- Selected Tyson Venegas from Vancouver- Winner of the Platinum Ticket William Tongi from Kahuku- Selected Zachariah Smith from Amory- Selected

American Idol airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes