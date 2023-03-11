On March 8, 2023, FM Entertainment's K-pop trainee, Beomhan, who's soon to debut in the group M.O.N.T Arena, started a live broadcast where he opened up about his mental health struggles. He has spoken about his mental health issues a few times prior to this specific live stream, saying that he has been seeking help for the same.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of depression and suicide. Reader discretion advised.

However, in his most recent live stream, Beomhan chose to dive deeper into the matter and share more details about the same. Aware of the effect such topics can have on people, the trainee gave his viewers a trigger warning that he will be talking about mental illnesses, depression, and anxiety.

Following this, he revealed that he made an attempt to die by suicide back in July or August of 2022. Fans were extremely shocked and saddened after hearing the same.

Kryssy⁷ ✨️ VOTE VANNER ON PEAK TIME✨️ @KryssyxB TW: depression, mental illness, attempted sui



I honestly had a feeling in my gut when he vanished for so long, I'm really worried about him. I hope his staff/fans/etc take this seriously and he finds a way to work through this. So many people love you Beomhan♡ TW: depression, mental illness, attempted suiI honestly had a feeling in my gut when he vanished for so long, I'm really worried about him. I hope his staff/fans/etc take this seriously and he finds a way to work through this. So many people love you Beomhan♡ ⚠️ TW: depression, mental illness, attempted sui ⚠️ I honestly had a feeling in my gut when he vanished for so long, I'm really worried about him. I hope his staff/fans/etc take this seriously and he finds a way to work through this. So many people love you Beomhan♡ https://t.co/EiOpxQ3Xci

"Broke my heart": Fans react to K-pop trainee Beomhan's confession about his mental health struggles

Prior to this live stream, Beomhan had dropped hints about his mental health struggles, sharing that he was visiting doctors for help. Though he wasn't diagnosed at the time, the idol said that he felt like he was struggling with:

"I'd probably get diagnosed with depression, anger issue, violent mood swings, addiction, bipolar, etc."

Upon hearing the same, fans were already concerned about the idol. The concern intensified following his live stream on March 8, when he shared that shifting from a therapist to a psychiatrist did help him a great deal and he's been working to better conditions. This is when Beomhan felt the need to open up about his struggles. He started it off with a trigger warning for the viewers:

"This is triggering. I had an attempt, I think in July (of 2022). It was either July or August, I think. Didn't work. I was telling my therapist about it and she said to me, "It feels like you couldn't do it back then, but even though you couldn't, you still feel dead." I was like, "What the heck? Why did you say that?"

Sage | Allen ! ⚔️ # DYSTOPIA @syz0i_



He doesn't deserve to he feeling that way, and I hope he gets to surround himself with good people that love and care for him :( @6VIXXs Even though I don't like him, I was about to cry while listening to that clipHe doesn't deserve to he feeling that way, and I hope he gets to surround himself with good people that love and care for him :( @6VIXXs Even though I don't like him, I was about to cry while listening to that clipHe doesn't deserve to he feeling that way, and I hope he gets to surround himself with good people that love and care for him :(

Many fans were angered by the lack of proper aid and help for Beomhan during his difficult times. However, since he revealed that he's no longer seeking help from them and his current psychiatrist has been of good aid, fans are a little relieved.

Following his confession, fans were really concerned about the idol's state of mind and are now sending all their love and support to him in an effort to make him feel better.

However, there were also people who were dragging Beomhan down for opening up about his mental health struggles on the internet. As some netizens called him corny and cringy for doing the same, his fans were unafraid to call them out for their lack of understanding and humanity.

lexi @lx9riv1ate i’m so worried about beomhan :( i’ve kept up with him all this time and the way he spoke about his therapy session and attempt in his live broke my heart i’m so worried about beomhan :( i’ve kept up with him all this time and the way he spoke about his therapy session and attempt in his live broke my heart 😭

ninarances @nina_rances @6VIXXs I saw that video too and I really disliked the fact that the person who posted it was like "Why is he saying stuff like that?" Like...this is why idols have difficulty opening up, because people might respond to them like that. It's still a taboo. + @6VIXXs I saw that video too and I really disliked the fact that the person who posted it was like "Why is he saying stuff like that?" Like...this is why idols have difficulty opening up, because people might respond to them like that. It's still a taboo. +

ًً @vzlntine block me if you considered making fun of beomhan's attempt or consider him opening up "trauma dumping" btw.

im not even a stan but yk, morals.. humanity.. block me if you considered making fun of beomhan's attempt or consider him opening up "trauma dumping" btw. im not even a stan but yk, morals.. humanity..

✿~TheosGf~✿⁷ @yoongitingzzzzz we’ve lost too many beautiful souls in this specific industry because ppl like this don’t like it or are uncomfortable with hearing about their problems. Because ppl like you want every idol to have a perfect life with no issues. we’ve lost too many beautiful souls in this specific industry because ppl like this don’t like it or are uncomfortable with hearing about their problems. Because ppl like you want every idol to have a perfect life with no issues.

benny 🌱 @6VIXXs tw // suicide

-

hearing about beomhan's suicide attempt and seeing the reactions of people on here im just so angry.. you guys dont even view him as human and for what? because you think he's cringe? does that mean it's okay for you to treat him so terribly? tw // suicide-hearing about beomhan's suicide attempt and seeing the reactions of people on here im just so angry.. you guys dont even view him as human and for what? because you think he's cringe? does that mean it's okay for you to treat him so terribly?

meep @ichikanade im not gonna say much on this but no matter how corny u think beomhan is it is BEYOND DISGUSTING of you to post a video of him opening up about his mental health and attempt with the intention of bringing him hate. like i have absolutely no words im not gonna say much on this but no matter how corny u think beomhan is it is BEYOND DISGUSTING of you to post a video of him opening up about his mental health and attempt with the intention of bringing him hate. like i have absolutely no words

bea is ia ⤮ @be4rshka Yall praise idols for talking abt mental health and acknowledge it but when beomhan does it one a live dedicated to mental health he is crossing boundaries? Yall praise idols for talking abt mental health and acknowledge it but when beomhan does it one a live dedicated to mental health he is crossing boundaries?

Given that it's an important issue to address, fans were happy that the idol felt safe and comfortable enough to share his stories. Since the hardships in the K-pop industry are visibly brutal, fans are now extending support to the trainee and rooting for him.

Poll : 0 votes