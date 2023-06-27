Who is Pinkus? Noah Cyrus announces engagement to fashion designer boyfriend on Instagram

American singer Noah Cyrus announced engagement to her German boyfriend Pinkus. On June 26, the 23-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with Pinkus, alongside a lengthy caption, where she wrote that the greatest moment of her life was agreeing to spend her life with him.

"This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time. I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give."

Calling him "the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person," Cyrus said she has "never felt more loved or in love." She continued:

"I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I’m so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I’d be looking forward to living as much as I look forward to living with you. I’m so grateful for you."

Noah shared several pictures of the duo posing together on numerous occasions, one of which included them kissing. The last picture in the carousel shows the July singer flaunting her diamond ring.

Noah Cyrus' fiance, Pinkus, is a fashion designer

As per his Instagram handle, Pinkus is reportedly a German native who currently works at the COLORS clothing company. The brand specializes in puffer jackets.

He announced his big venture in November 2022 on his Instagram handle. Not much is known about his age, background, or qualifications but he frequently posts his collections on his social media handles.

On March 19, 2023, Pinkus shared some pictures from her work that also featured Noah Cyrus in some of them. To this, she responded:

"my heart hurts. I miss you so much. everything everything everything."

In April 2023, Noah made her relationship with Pinkus TikTok official by sharing a romantic video with him with the caption “For once.. my happiness is leaking into my music.. thank you.”

Noah Cyrus posted another video of him on her TikTok handle where the duo could be seen enjoying a romantic hike in Los Angeles. The All Falls Down singer has also supported her now fiance in his clothing business as she has often posted pictures of herself dressed in clothes belonging to Pinkus' brand.

Pinkus made a hint about their engagement the day before. On June 25, he took to his Instagram handle to share a slideshow of images and videos of Cyrus walking down a runway and other PDA-filled moments they had on Instagram. One of the photos showcased Cyrus' stunning diamond ring.

Noah Cyrus has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 twice, with her Labrinth-assisted song Make Me (Cry) in 2016 reaching No. 46, and her duet with Leon Bridges, July, in 2019 reaching No. 85. Last year, she achieved a significant milestone in her music career as her second EP, The End of Everything, debuted at No. 124 on the prominent Billboard 200 chart.

Poll : 0 votes