“Basically them trying to gaslight”: ARMYs frustrated with Variety’s questions for BTS’ Jung Kook, call it disrespectful

July 14, 2023, became a bittersweet day for BTS Jung Kook’s fans as he made his official solo debut with Seven. However, he was also questioned by Variety magazine in a manner that fans believe is disrespectful. The publication posted their interview with the youngest BTS member on the same day as his debut, and fans thought the questions to be weird and offensive.

Although Variety changed its words in the questions after the backlash, the current interview questions still did not sit right with ARMYs. Moreover, fans also kept screenshots as receipts and continued expressing the several issues they had with the interview.

Many especially talked about the interviewer allegedly insinuating that neither Jung Kook nor the BTS members had a good command over English and hence, they gave the answers through a translator. The choice of words used to say the same made fans feel awkward.

seven by jk OUT NOW ✦˚ @jeonpixi this whole interview with variety is basically them trying to gaslight jungkook into saying that armys are streaming bots and seven’s success will be inorganic bc of a “strategy” — just accept bts release good music and move on?? shocked but not surprised.

Variety magazine lands in trouble for their interview with BTS’ Jung Kook

Fans of BTS’ youngest member, Jung Kook, criticized the Variety magazine for being disrespectful and asking “weird” questions to the idol regarding his official solo debut with Seven. The 25-year-old K-pop superstar was the sixth member to make his debut and had millions of eyes set on him, especially because he is the youngest and one of the most popular members of the septet.

Many fans looked forward to several insights in terms of interviews with BTS’ Jung Kook about his solo debut. While they hoped for the Variety interview to be the same, they were unhappy with the choice of words and questions used by the interviewer.

ammi ⁷ 🍊🥢 @ammisays Variety @Variety "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," says BTS' Jung Kook of launching a new solo single. "I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself." wp.me/pc8uak-1lCKbk read this thinking it would a normal fun interview but from the start it has a weird tone to it. the questions seem slightly pointed like they’re trying to dig for controversy and rumor. he did an amazing job at answering them and dodging the nonsense but this is just not it twitter.com/variety/status…

There were several things that fans were disgruntled with. They believed that the interviewer seemed to suggest that the fans were “streaming bots” by asking the BTS member about any “strategy” used to “amp up hunger for Seven.” Another question included asking about his interpersonal friendship with Jimin while talking about the Beyond the Story book. Many fans found the sudden mention of the Like Crazy singer out of the blue.

The major thing that irked fans was the writer mentioning how the interview was done on email at the beginning of the article. The paragraph read as follows:

“Due to translation issues, with the singer (like most of his fellow BTS members) not having a complete command of English, Jung Kook did the interview with a translator sending his answers via email."

Many criticized the international publication for not getting a Korean journalist to do the interview or hire a translator at their end. They also mentioned how it usually would go both ways - as the writer also did not know the Korean language.

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott @iamntyrell



In 2023, cultural nuance is key. Just get folks of native languages of the talent to conduct the interview. Folks don’t need to take up room Variety @Variety "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," says BTS' Jung Kook of launching a new solo single. "I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself." wp.me/pc8uak-1lCKbk “Due to translation issues, Jung Kook did the interview with a translator sending his answers via email.”In 2023, cultural nuance is key. Just get folks of native languages of the talent to conduct the interview. Folks don’t need to take up room twitter.com/variety/status…

khwab⁷ @khwabbie



Here, fixed it for you 🫶🏽 @Variety Correction: due to the interviewer not having ANY knowledge of Korean ( much like the rest of his fellow monolingual interviewers), Jungkook had to send his answers via email using a translator to accomodate the deficiency.Here, fixed it for you 🫶🏽

Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. @DaricCott Variety @Variety "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," says BTS' Jung Kook of launching a new solo single. "I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself." wp.me/pc8uak-1lCKbk Ain’t nobody speak Korean in that newsroom and y’all don’t think y’all need to diversify your staff? Like y’all are based in LA with a huge Korean population and ain’t one journalist on staff that can understand him? twitter.com/variety/status…

tes⁷🩷💜💙 @tesitac Variety @Variety "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," says BTS' Jung Kook of launching a new solo single. "I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself." wp.me/pc8uak-1lCKbk Imagine interviewing one of the biggest Korean artists in the world and noting that they don’t speak *english* fluently. I don’t understand how your editor team let this note slide @Variety . Absolutely tactless and so unprofessional - writers understand the subtext here. twitter.com/variety/status…

little seven @koomilkk the variety interview definitely represents the evils of western journalism bc they were definitely trying to push him w their questions but jungkook answered them w sm patience and compassion my god he’s so wellspoken but that article infuriated me sm

lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokjinbit Variety asking the weirdest out-of-line questions trying to set Jungkook up what the actual fck?????

As it is currently, the particular texts that ARMYs criticized the Variety interview against have now been tweaked or deleted. However, fans still continue to be skeptical of the interview and urge each other to not read it on the website but rather through screenshots on Twitter so as to not give the article more views.