Euphoria star Angus Cloud passes away battling mental health issues

Angus Cloud, the talented actor best known for his portrayal of Fezco O'Neill in HBO's hit series Euphoria, has tragically passed away at the age of 25. The news of his death has left the entertainment industry mourning the loss of a beloved actor. Fans of the show, who were looking forward to seeing him in the third installment of the series are deeply saddened by the news

Cloud was found dead at his house on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. The death of the actor took a toll on the mental health of the whole family. But they were brave enough to talk freely and even released a statement.

The alleged reason for Angus Cloud's demise

Angus Cloud as Fezco in Euphoria (Image via HBO)

According to the statement released by his family, Angus had been battling mental health issues, which had become more pronounced following the recent loss of his father. The loss of his father likely contributed to further mental health struggles and potentially played a role in his passing.

His family expressed their profound sorrow over the passing and emphasized the importance of raising awareness about mental health struggles. The cause of Angus Cloud's death has not been fully disclosed publicly, as his family requested privacy during this difficult time.

They hope that by sharing his story, others will be inspired to pay more attention to mental health issues and work towards creating a compassionate and supportive environment for those affected.

The statement that was released by his family said:

It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

His family continued:

Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

They concluded:

We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.

About Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud's journey to fame began when he was discovered by a casting director while working at a restaurant in Brooklyn.

Angus Cloud (Image via Getty Images)

This chance encounter led to his breakthrough role as Fezco, a complex and memorable character in the critically acclaimed series Euphoria. The show, which explores the lives of teenagers dealing with various challenges and experiences, quickly became a hit, thanks in part to Angus's compelling performance as Fezco.