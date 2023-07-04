Mental Health Journey of Healing and Growth

Do you want to take the journey to the center of yourself? Are you willing to invest some time in your mental health journey? Is this something that you have wanted to do but never found the time for? If your answer is yes to any of the questions, hold tight and read along as we explore a journey to enhance your happiness and well-being.

In the same way that we acknowledge that growth is not linear, it is important to acknowledge that the mental health journey is not straightforward. Mental health issues are complex in general, and the mental health journey can be even more complex. Before you get started, try to think about the last two weeks. How have you been feeling? What have your thoughts been like? What about your behavior? Are you happy? These are a few examples of prompts for your journey towards well-being.

What does well-being look like to you? (Image via Pexels/ Anna Shvets)

What is Mental Health Journey?

Mental wellness journey is different for everyone. (Image via Pexels/ Mental Health America)

Why do we call it the mental health journey? First things first, mental well-being is not an end state or destination in itself; rather, it is a journey that nourishes and heals you. You may be 20 years old when you begin your journey, or you may be 50 years old. For some, it may start with a mental health professional, while for others, it may start with a support group.

This journey generally signifies an individual's trajectory toward taking care of their mental well-being. It is important to note that this journey is not necessarily upwards and sometimes you may have to take two steps back to move forward.

Each journey is unique, and no journey is better than the other. While we all end up making comparisons, we all have quite diverse paths to improvement. It is often met with a fair amount of challenges, the discovery of our strengths, the learning of coping mechanisms, failures, and a range of emotions and behaviors.

Things to Do to Improve Mental Health

There are so many things that you can do to improve your health. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

There are many things that you can do to begin or improve your mental well-being journey. It can't be emphasized enough that there is no fixed template for how you want to pursue it. Here are some common things to do to improve your wellness:

1) Manage Your Expectations

Manage your expectations of growth and recovery. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

No one is born with exceptional mental wellness. Most of us start taking care of our mental health after experiencing something significant. For some, it can be mental health issues, and for others, it can be trying to enhance their pre-existing level of emotional, social, and physical well-being.

Even if you choose to work with a mental health professional, it is best to be prepared for the fact that the first session may not change your life or bring unbelievable insights. Managing expectations thus becomes crucial.

2) Identify The Focus Area

Have you been feeling sad for no reason? Are you finding that you constantly live in the future? Did you notice that your thoughts are spiraling? If so, it may be time to take a step back and reflect on what's happening or impacting your mental well-being. Taking a step back can help you pause and reflect on a situation from a more objective perspective. This can often give you new insights for making better decisions and moving forward.

Taking a step back looks different to everyone, and it can be as simple as removing yourself from a situation or taking a break from something. ⁣You might also try to focus on your breathing or mindfulness to help calm your mind.

3) Seeking Help

Enhance your well-being with a support group. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

If you find that it is not easy to tread this path alone, many things are available to support you. The first resource may be talking to your friends and family. Is there someone in your circle who you can get in touch with? Perhaps it is someone from your family, or maybe one of your closest friends.

The next resource is seeking professional help. Unlike prevalent stereotypes, therapy is not only for the treatment of mental disorders but also a tool to enhance your resilience and positive emotions and mitigate negative emotions.

Finally, you can also reach out to support groups. It is a circle of people who come together to discuss shared concerns. You may have heard of Alcoholics Anonymous. It is one of the first support groups to be recognized. The goal is to build safety, enhance your trust, and encourage you to share your own concerns.

Your journey won't be similar to someone else’s; it will ideally look like yours. It should feel safe, aligned, and understandable to you. Choose the journey that makes sense to you, and watch your body thank you in response. It’s not the world that needs you to show up as your authentic self; it’s you who needs you to do so. Your mental health is in your trusted hands.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes