Sad for No Reason: The Enigma of Unexplained Sadness

If you find that you are sad for no reason, you are not the only one. It can be a common, yet difficult feeling to go through. What is even worse is that we are not aware of how it will impact us or for how long it will continue to bother us. For some, it may seem like an endless spiral that stops at nothing.

First and foremost, we need to acknowledge that it is not atypical for you to be sad for no reason. Even when it looks like there is no reason, certain things or situations do explain why you may be feeling this way.

Why Do I Feel Sad for No Reason?

There can be many antecedents or causal factors that make you feel sad for no reason. While the causes can be unique to everyone, there are a few common ones that stand out from the rest:

1) Social Media

Have you recently had a bout of anxiety after scrolling through your social feed? If yes, you have become a victim of the negative effects of social media. Social media breeds disconnection and a feeling of comparison, especially among the youth. You are likely to find yourself disheartened after seeing a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

2) Hormonal Imbalances

Our body's internal environment is closely linked to our hormonal balance. If you are feeling internally well, you are likely to feel externally well. Menstrual cycles in women are closely linked to their moods. Since their bodies are undergoing multiple changes, it can take a while for their mood to come back to baseline.

In general, hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism is also linked to mood dysregulation. Even though you may feel sad for no reason, your body may be undergoing several changes.

3) Lack of Meaning

You come home after a long day of hard work and being productive, and yet you become sad for no reason. Where does this stem from? Being in careers, relationships, and other experiences that don't align with our values and interests can create an internal conflict. This can lead to a lack of purpose and meaning in your everyday life.

Sad for No Reason?: Things to Try To Feel Better

While there are many tools and techniques available, it is important to find the one that works for you. The following ways are in line with the causes mentioned above, but there can be many more. By getting in touch with a mental health professional, or even a coach, you can build your own tool-kit to enhance happiness:

1) Regulate Social Media Usage

Spend time outside social media. Our lives have increasingly become digital, leading to increased social comparison and the feeling of being left out. Instead of Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO), focus on Joy Of Missing Out (JOMO). Try finding spaces for yourself and do things that would increase your well-being.

2) Regulate Diet and Fitness

While there are certain medical conditions that require medication, you can always have some level of control over your diet and fitness. Although the influence of genes is not something you can control, you can always try to fix your environment. Little changes in your diet and exercise routine go a long way. For example, instead of following a social media diet, determine what keeps you healthy.

3) Seek Therapy

If you have been experiencing sadness and frustration over time and are not aware of how to deal with it, it may be ideal to get in touch with a mental health professional. Therapy also aims to enhance growth and help you deal with the sadness that stems out of nowhere. If you have been experiencing persistent sadness and hopelessness, you may be vulnerable to Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

If you are feeling sad for no reason, it is a sign to connect. You can choose to connect with your loved ones or a mental health professional for support. While initially we thought of therapy as being used to deal with mental health issues, that is not the case anymore.

You can see a therapist when you want to without compromising your mental health. It is okay to not be okay and to seek the right help when needed. While the experience of being sad for no reason is confusing and frustrating, you can learn techniques for self-regulation and enhance the quality of your life.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

