Hormonal Imbalance and Depression: Is There a Connection?

While there isn't a causal relationship between hormonal imbalance and depression, a strong link does exist.

If you struggle with sadness, the source may be your hormones. It's possible that hormonal changes can send your mood on a depressive roller coaster. The basic symptoms of depression, which can be classified into several types, include chronic unhappiness, loss of interest or pleasure, swing between feelings of guilt and poor self-esteem, disturbed sleep, and changes in eating habits.

Hormonal imbalance is one of the potential causes of depression, as it can induce major emotional changes and vice versa due to changes in the central nervous system, action on particular receptors, or metabolic changes.

Research on depression has shown that the key hormones linked with the condition are corticotropin, cortisol, estrogen, progesterone, and thyroid hormones. These hormones are crucial for metabolism, which is why it's believed that hormonal imbalances may exacerbate depression in people who already have the condition, contribute to its development, or even prevent treatment from being effective.

Relationship between Hormonal imbalance and Depression

Your attitude may change if there's a hormone imbalance. Additionally, you can start feeling stressed, anxious, or experience depression-related emotions. Hormonal imbalances have a direct impact on mental health. As a result, it's possible to have a variety of symptoms linked to hormone imbalance. For instance, getting too little sleep can leave you feeling erratic, which can fuel sadness.

To sum up the relationship, take a look at this example: Rachel anticipated that her menopause would affect her energy and sex drive. She hadn't anticipated feeling more anxious.

She's now making an effort to leave the house. She becomes confused and upset during routine social interactions. She's more anxious than she has ever been. She's unable to identify an external cause for these alterations.

Her hormones are to blame for her depression. Numerous changes occur during menopause. Many of these changes can also make depression more likely. Recognizing this hormonal imbalance is essential for Rachel.

How hormones impact mood

Many depressive symptoms, including altered appetite, decreased sex desire, feeling hopeless or unworthy, indecision, sleeplessness, lethargy, and more, can be brought on by hormone imbalance.

The human body has many hormones. Some of these, though not all, are recognized for controlling mood and emotions, such as:

1) Adrenal hormones

The adrenal glands produce and release cortisol in reaction to stress. Because of that, it's frequently referred to as the stress hormone and plays a significant role in the body's fight-or-flight response.

In moderation, cortisol is beneficial, especially when used to manage stressful circumstances. According to research, clinical depression is connected to imbalance of this hormone.

2) Estrogen

Estrogen is necessary for both men and women. Elevated estrogen levels may improve your mood and support you if you're struggling to find happiness once more.

Low amounts, though, may lead to hormonal sadness, particularly in women. Other symptoms like fuzzy thinking, heat flashes, forgetfulness, dry vaginal skin, headaches, sleeplessness, and bone loss are also linked with low estrogen levels.

3) Testosterone

Although primarily associated with males, testosterone is necessary for both biological sexes to function normally.

Low testosterone levels can also affect mood swings, concentration problems, diminished sex drive, and decreased bone mass. Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) has been found in studies to help men with depressive symptoms.

Although the TRT treatment is associated with lower scores for depressive symptoms, major depressive disorder-affected males do not experience that.

4) Thyroid Hormones

In terms of producing hormones, the thyroid gland plays a critical role. It contributes to the body's hormone production, which includes the synthesis of neurotransmitters, including serotonin, dopamine, and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

For some time, it has been recognized that thyroid issues and depression are related. According to research, those with thyroid conditions are far more prone to have depression symptoms. Emotion regulation and other disorders of mood, as well as cognition, are related to thyroid function.

5) Progesterone

Progestorone, when in harmony with estrogen, can lessen anxiety, relax the brain, support weight reduction, balance blood sugar level, ease edema, support bone formation, promote restful sleep, stimulate sex desire, and lessen the signs of sadness and anxiety.

Progestins are probably a causal component of clinical depression, according to studies.

Takeaway

Recognizing your hormonal imbalance can be important in figuring out how to receive a diagnosis of depression and how to manage it.

Although widespread, depression is a treatable mental health disease that can deteriorate over time. Gaining the most enjoyment and fulfillment from life requires that you have a thorough understanding of your hormonal imbalance.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

