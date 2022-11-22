6 Yoga Poses to Balance Your Hormones

While medication and lifestyle changes help ease hormonal imbalance, natural healing methods, such as yoga, are also considered safe and effective for balancing hormones.

Hormonal imbalance is a nightmare for women. It can lead to acne, facial hair, irregular periods, weight gain, mood swings, sleeping problems, low metabolism, and even cause fertility issues. Studies suggest that 1 in 10 women suffer from hormonal imbalance and face one or more of the above-listed health conditions.

There are many causes of hormonal imbalance. Some of the major ones include excessive stress, medications such as birth control pills, menopause, puberty, fat, eating disorders, and damage to the endocrine gland.

Regular yoga eases stress, depression, and anxiety helps detox your organs, and relaxes your nervous system. Yoga poses and asanas improve your metabolism and help regulate your menstrual cycle while strengthening your muscles and helping you lose weight.

Yoga poses to tackle hormones

Practice the following yoga asanas to promote good hormonal balance in your body.

1) Locust pose (Shalabhasana)

To do this pose:

Lie down on your belly with your arms on the sides and your head resting on the floor in front of you. Keep your legs extended behind you and turn your big toes towards one another. Breathe easily, lift your head, legs, arms, and upper body off the floor. Try to maintain a balance on your front pelvis, abdomen, and lower ribs.

Lift your arms parallel to the floor, keep your gaze on the front, and stretch your legs and hands as far as you can without straining your shoulders and back. Hold this yoga pose for as long as you can, then release and relax. Repeat if needed.

2) Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

To do this pose:

Lie down on your belly with your feet extended behind you together and your palms under your shoulders. Keep your elbows straight back and close to your sides. When you inhale, lift your chest only to your belly button and roll your shoulder blades back.

Make sure your elbows are by your side and don’t flare out. With your spine neutral and your gaze on the floor, stretch your torso as gently as you can and hold the pose for a few long breaths. Come back to the initial position, relax, and repeat.

3) Camel pose (Ustrasana)

To do this pose:

Kneel with your body straight and hips over your knees. Place your hands on your pelvis and keep your fingers pointed towards the floor. Roll your shoulders back, pull your chest out and move your thighs and hips forward to lean back. Keep your chin tucked in towards your chest and gaze straight.

To deepen the pose, reach back and try to grab your heel. Ensure that your thighs are perpendicular to the floor and your hips are over your knees. Hold the pose for a few long breaths and then release by lifting through your pelvis and getting back into the child’s pose.

4) Garland pose (Malasana)

To do this pose:

Stand upright and bring your feet wider than the hip-width distance. Turn your toes out to the sides. Lower your hips and bend your knees as you lower down into a deep squat. While squatting, make sure your heels are fully pressed on the floor.

Now move your upper arms just inside your knees and bend your elbows to press against your thighs. Bring your palms together, keep your spine neutral, and allow your hips to sink toward the floor. Hold the pose for as long as you can, then release.

5) Bridge pose (Setu Bandhanasana)

To do this pose:

Lie down on your back with your knees bent. Position your feet at a hip-width distance and make sure your ankles and knees are in a straight line. Place your hands on the sides and firmly press your feet to the floor. Slowly lift your hips, middle, lower, and upper back off the ground, and roll in your shoulders.

Try to touch your chest to the chin but do not bring your chin down. Balance the weight on your arms, feet, and shoulders, and stay in the pose for a few breaths. For release, bring your hips back down and relax in a corpse pose.

6) Rabbit pose (Sasangasana)

To do this pose:

Sit tall on your heels and bend forward so that your forehead rests on the floor. Now extend your arms back, reach the soles of your feet and grab them firmly. Move your chin in towards your chest and arch your body forward.

As you do this, allow your head to move toward your knees. Slightly lift your hips and rest comfortably in his position. Take long, deep breaths and relax.

Takeaway

Hormonal imbalance and the symptoms associated with it can lead to severe health conditions and also negatively impact your self-confidence. Doing the aforementioned yoga poses, on the other hand, is a safe, productive, and powerful method to alleviate these symptoms.

The key is to be consistent and practice the poses regularly to see great results. If you are new to yoga, it is best to practice under a trained yoga professional to ensure safety and to make the most out of your session.

Poll : 0 votes