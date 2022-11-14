Yoga, in addition to relaxing your body and mind and improving physical and mental health, can boost self-confidence as well.

Practicing yoga regularly can give your confidence level the boost it needs and assist you to become stronger and more independent. It can help renew your self-loving skills so that you can prioritize yourself even more.

Regular practice of certain poses can improve your focus and concentration, clear your mind from all negativities, and give you a sense of empowerment. So, what yoga poses should you practice to improve your confidence level? Read on to know.

Confidence-boosting yoga asanas

Practice the following yoga poses regularly to see a positive change in how you deal with things. Note that yoga requires consistency, so aim for daily practice, and ensure that you are doing the poses correctly.

Here’s a look at five good yoga poses that are sure to improve your confidence:

1) Balasana (Child’s pose)

A staple and relaxing pose in every yoga practice, the balasana helps stretch your upper body muscles and ease stress and anxiety.

To do this pose:

Kneel down with the top of your feet straight on the floor. Sit back, and place your hips on your heels. Keep your knees at a hip-width distance.

Slowly lift your arms over your head, and start to bend your torso forward.

Move your hands straight down as you bend; rest your head on the floor, and allow your chest to rest on your thighs.

Stay in this position for as long as you can.

2) Adho Mukha Shvanasana (Downward-facing dog pose)

This pose helps reduce exhaustion and improves self-esteem while also stretching your entire body.

To do this pose:

Get on the floor on your knees and hands, and with your arms and thighs perpendicular to the floor.

Shift your weight onto your feet and arms, and slowly lift your knees off the floor. Try to balance on your toes nicely and evenly.

Keeping your knees slightly bent, push your hips up, and straighten your knees, while shifting your weight onto your feet.

Press through your heels and palms, and push your upper body and head inwards.

Stay in this position for as long as you can.

3) Virbhadrasana 1 (Warrior 1 pose)

This is one of the best confidence-boosting yoga poses you can do to see great changes in your inner self. Additionally, the warrior pose gives a nice and gentle stretch to your body and also helps loosen tight lower body muscles.

To do this pose:

Start in a tall standing posture, and spread your legs about 2-3 feet apart. Lift your arms straight up till they get perpendicular to the floor.

Turn your right foot 45 degrees to the left and left foot about 90 degrees to the left while ensuring that both heels are aligned.

Slowly turn your torso to the left, and stretch it backwards. Bend your left knee over your ankle, and keep your back and shin perpendicular to the floor.

Stretch your arms upwards, and keep your head in a neutral position.

Stay in this position for as long as you can, and switch sides.

4) Tadasana (Mountain pose)

The tadasana is a foundational yoga exercise that works wonders on the body and helps improve confidence and self-esteem. It makes you aware of your inner power and improves body posture as well.

To do this pose:

Begin standing with your big toes touching and heels apart from one another.

Relax your knees; engage your abs, and maintain a tall spine. Allow your arms to rest alongside your body, and keep your gaze absolutely straight.

Close your eyes, and stay in this position for as long as you can. Breathe deeply.

5) Simhasana (Lion pose)

The lion pose, as the name suggests, helps you feel powerful and fierce. Additionally, it relieves tension and is a great stress-buster.

To do this pose:

Kneel on the floor with the upper side of your feet flat and knees a few inches apart from each other. Ensure that your toes are touching each other.

Slowly lean your body forward, and position your palms on the floor just in between your knees.

Extend your arms, and shift your bodyweight on your arms. Arching your back, tilt your head, and keep your gaze at a straight point.

Open your mouth and eyes, and stick your tongue out while making a 'ha' sound.

Takeaway

So, these were some of the best yoga poses that are considered the most effective for boosting confidence. Apart from these, there are several other confidence-boosting asanas, such as the tree pose, low lunge pose, and chair pose, to name a few.

To make the most out of these poses, remember to start easy, and gradually work your way up. Don’t rush, and never push your body too far.

