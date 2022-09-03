What Is Brain Fog? 5 Yoga Poses That Can Help Clear Your Mind

Have you ever felt disorganized or confused? Do you find it hard to concentrate? If so, brain fog could be the problem. No, it isn’t a medical condition, so, don’t worry.

Brain fog is a type of cognitive dysfunction or mental fatigue that can cause confusion, lack of concentration, and memory issues. It includes symptoms that can affect the ability to put thoughts into words and to think.

Brain fog can be caused due to several factors, including excessive stress, medication, sleep problems, and other underlying health issues. Depending on the severity of the symptoms, brain fog can interfere with your daily life, but it’s not permanent.

With proper medical attention and tiny lifestyle changes, brain fog can be eliminated.

Yoga for Brain Fog

Yoga can help ease symptoms of brain fog. Doing certain poses or asanas is a great way to clear the mind and boost concentration. Practicing asanas regularly can also improve breathing, calm the mind, offer relaxation, and help you to think straight too.

Yoga Poses to Clear the Mind

Practice the following five asanas to get calmness and relaxation:

1) Downward Facing Dog

The downward-facing dog offers an amazing stretch from head to toe. As it's an inversion yoga pose, it helps stimulate the organ system and promotes good blood flow, strengthens the mind and body, and opens the chest.

Here’s how to do this pose:

Get on all foursm with your hands shoulder-distance apart and shoulders above your wrists.

Lift your knees, and tuck your toes under to form an upside-down 'V' shape from your body.

Lengthen and extend your spine, and press through your palms to pull your pelvis up.

Hold your body in this position, and make sure you breathe easily.

Slowly lower your knees down to the floor to come out of the asana.

2) Child’s Pose

The child’s pose is a restorative yoga pose that calms the mind and body and helps improve focus.

Here’s how to do this pose:

Get on all fours, with your hands and knees on the mat.

Move your knees apart as wide as you can with the tops of your feet on the mat and big toes touching.

Bring your stomach to rest between your thighs, and rest your forehead on the mat.

Relax your jaw and shoulders, and hold the position for a few seconds while breathing easily.

You can stretch your arms in the front, or bring them back alongside your thighs.

3) Eagle Pose

The eagle pose is an excellent balancing pose that requires great concentration and forces the mind and body to focus on the present.

Here’s how to do this pose:

Stand straight in Tadasana, and place your hands on your hips while pressing your pelvis down. Keep the crown of your head and spine straight.

Bend both knees. Lift your left foot, and wrap your left thigh over your right. Curl your left foot behind your right calf, and maintain the position.

Move both arms in front of you, and wrap your right arm over your left while crossing your forearms and pressing the palms together. Lift both elbows to shoulder height.

Stay in the position for a few breaths, and feel a gentle stretch in the upper back.

4) Cat Cow Pose

The cat cow pose offers a gentle stretch to the spine and reduces tension in the shoulders and neck while calming the mind.

Here’s how to do this pose:

Kneel on the mat, and place your hands in front of you. Make sure to keep your hands at shoulder distance and knees below your hips.

Bringing your head up, curve your lower back, and tilt your pelvis like a cow.

Bring your belly button while bringing your pelvis and head down and arching your spine like a cat.

5) Standing Forward Fold

The standing forward fold in yoga helps calm the busy mind and strengthens the nervous system. It also focuses on lengthening the spine and is known to give relief to lower back muscles.

Here’s how to do this pose:

Start by standing in the mountain pose with both hands on your hips.

Breathe easily, and bend forward at your hips to lengthen the front of your torso.

Bend your elbows, and hold onto them with opposite hands. Keep your head down, and press into your heels as you lift your sit bones.

Shift your weight to the balls of your feet, and make sure to keep your hips aligned with your ankles.

Hold the pose for a few seconds up to a minute.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga poses are great for easing the symptoms of brain fog and can be done very easily. However, if you're unsure about the technique, it's best to do them under a seasoned yoga trainer.

